Plein air painting adventure: Where the canvas is a silo

Editor’s note: This is Mike Simpson’s final dispatch from his plein air painting adventure down the Lewis and Clark Trail.
While the first leg of my Lewis and Clark Adventure has concluded, I made a couple of side trips on my way home.
Large-scale murals have always fascinated me. Not just the end result, but the process required to pull it off. Painting large is a different experience than the smaller, more traditional canvases.
Kansas has a lot of silos. I’ve done several paintings that have included these “prairie castles.”
There are six locations across Kansas in which these large structures are painted with murals. Other states may have some also but I was in Kansas and I decided to seek two of them out.
My first stop was in Clay Center. A small, typical Midwestern town with a square and a grand old courthouse in the middle of it. Located among the small mom and pop businesses lining the four sides of the square was the chamber of commerce. When I inquired as to the location of the painted granary, the lady informed me that there were actually 12 murals in town, one of which was the old mill. She handed me a map with all of the locations marked.
I spent most of the morning wandering around Clay Center, photographing and admiring the wall art.
While these were impressive, I was really looking forward to seeing the ones in Salina, Kansas. These were massive and of a much different nature.
Salina is a pretty good sized town on I-70 about midway across Kansas. I had looked these murals up on the internet and managed to copy the address into my Google maps. Following the directions, I saw the sky high silos several blocks before I got to them.
It was on a Sunday morning, fortunately, so there was very little to no traffic in downtown Salina, and I was able to easily find my way to these magnificent pieces of silo art. Located in an old, rundown abandoned area on the railroad tracks, surrounded by a refurbished warehouse district, the silos stood.
It was absolutely amazing. Reaching some 120 or 130 feet into the bluebird sky, figures of dancing children in monotones blending with the gray and tans of the old cement, circle three sides of the cluster of silos. The figures wrapped around the curvature of the silos without distortion.
Apparently, the Australian artist, Guido Van Helten, is well known worldwide for these artistic creations. I can see why. Officials in both Salina and Clay Center have noted that the murals have become quite a tourist attraction.
I know of a rather obtrusive water tank that is currently a blank white canvas that could sure benefit from some form of a mural. It too could become a tourist attraction.
Mike is a professional artist living in Montrose. He can be followed on his website blog at mikesimpsonart.com, on Instagram at mikesimpsonart and his YouTube Channel at mikesimpsonart