In an interview, poet Ocean Vuong speculated that a writer “can turn [language] into something where we can see each other more clearly, as a bridge.” Poetry’s versatility means, for me, infinite opportunities to exist in ways I might never have alone and infinite ways of making sense of the world. Poems can question. Poems can comfort. Poems can protest. Poems can reflect. Poems can rip through you with a narrative.
It is no surprise that in tumultuous and uncertain times, poetry sales and readership rise, as has been the case in the U.S. in recent years. Poems offer a chance at understanding as complex as the world itself — and there is no exact right answer in poetry. I grew up with an idea that each poem had something you had “to get,” some secret key to meaning: Oh! She’s writing about hope. Oh! This poem is about aging. As soon as I relinquished the idea of the right answer, I began to enjoy poetry, for its humor, its pithiness, its stories, its social critique, its lyricism, its invention, its one million things amplified into one trillion things by dint of readers’ interpretations. So, if ever you felt about poetry the way I did, I hope you resolve in 2021 to not think of poetry as an assignment, but to let it work on you in whatever way it might.
Claudia Rankine’s recently released “Just Us,” for example, defies genre, uses photographs, poems, essays and fact-checked notes to interrogate race and history in the U.S. It feels like a history-infused conversation — and a productive one. The new anthology “When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through,” edited by Joy Harjo, collects a tremendous diversity of poems from native poets of North America. “We mark our existence with our creations,” writes Harjo in the introduction. “It is poetry that holds the songs of becoming, of change, of dreaming, and it is poetry we turn to when we travel those places of transformation.” Within the book, a reader might travel from awe to laughter in the turn of a page, from Rex Lee Jim’s “Mesa Verde,” where the earth is “cracked/ into plates like the shell of a giant turtle,” to the naturescape imagined by Tommy Pico, where “Like poison oak or the Left Eye part in ‘Waterfalls’/ you become a little bit of everything you brush/ against. Today I am a handful of raisins and abt 15 ppl on the water taxi.” (It also includes contributions from Natalie Diaz, who wrote my favorite collection of poetry from the past year, “Postcolonial Love Poem,” a book I read through two times in a row.)
This year marked Carolyn Forché’s first collection of poetry in 17 years, “In the Lateness of the World,” in which I found the most apt description of 2020 yet: “In this archipelago of thought a fog descends, horns of ships to unseen ships, a year/ passing overhead, the cry of a year not knowing where, someone standing in the aftermath...”. Danez Smith’s “Homie” reminded me of the complexity, possibility and vulnerability inherent in friendship and closeness.
These are a smattering of offerings from the past year. In the coming year, if ever you need a touch of wonder, a voice asking hard questions, a conversation, a chance to exist outside yourself or this place or a chance to exist more firmly inside yourself or this place, I recommend you browse the 800s in the library. I have never seen so many worlds in so few words.
Amy Dickinson is an adult services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.