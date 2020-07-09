Barbara Kendrick’s journey as an artist started in the mid-2000s. Before retiring, she worked for a nonprofit, the National Education Association, in Washington, D.C. It didn’t leave her too much time to explore art, but her curiosity remained.
She would visit some of the area’s finest museums, witnessing the work of numerous talented artists. Eventually, she stumbled upon a show called “Impressionists on the Sein,” where she learned up-and-coming struggling artists would go out and paint together.
Fast forward to today, and Kendrick’s has her own group of artists who do just that — go out together and paint the same subject.
“What is fun at the end of the day is that everybody sees it differently, and everyone interprets it differently. It's a way of expressing yourself without words,” she said.
Kendrick, a pastelist from Ridgway, currently has her work featured at Montrose Center for the Arts for the month of July. Several portraits of her work can be found at the exhibit, with many of them inspired by landscapes, Kendrick’s favorite subject.
“I get so excited about the landscaping and connecting with it that my outlet, the way I deal with it, is I try and reproduce it in a way that hopefully other people can share with me that same energy and excitement,” Kendrick said.
“Sometimes I see something, and I feel like I need to paint it,” she added.
Her favorite medium, pastels, has a mix of vibrant colors where layer after layer can be applied, Kendrick said.
“What I love about it is it gives you, when you’re doing landscapes, that atmospheric effect,” Kendrick said.
Every painting comes with its own set of challenges, Kendrick said. There’s still always something to learn through every painting since each one has a life of its own. It’s why her time as an artist still runs high with excitement within.
“It’s a journey without an end. You’re always learning new things,” Kendrick said.
In addition to continuous learning, Kendrick’s connection to nature is important since it provides specific benefits. Being immersed in nature, snapping photos of landscapes, and translating the image into art where, in a way, it improves mood and cognition, but also provides a deep connection to nature.
There’s that relationship to nature that supports wholeness and wellness, and Kendrick said painting landscapes helps emphasize why that connection is so important.
When comparing how art has changed since she started 14 years ago, Kendrick said she’s worried about the impacts of COVID-19 across the artist landscape.
“Galleries are struggling, full-time artists who make a living selling their work through galleries, they’re all struggling since art sales are down because people aren’t going to galleries.”
However, Kendrick said it’s been interesting to see how artists are coping during this time.
For example, there is an artist who Kendrick has wanted to take a workshop with for a couple years now, but the workshops are always full before she can sign up. But now, the artist is giving workshops online, providing Kendrick an avenue to finally work with the artist.
“I’m worried about the way things are going, but maybe in the end, it’ll turn out just fine,” she said.
At the Montrose Center for the Arts, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Kendrick has 20 paintings, many of which are brand-new work, with some centered on Ridgway landscapes. Also, Kendrick is scheduled to do a workshop for MCA in October.
In addition to MCA, Kendrick’s work can be found at Weems Gallery in New Mexico, Art by the Park in Ridgway, and through her website.
Kendrick said she can be contacted through the website if there are any questions about pastels or inquiries about her work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.