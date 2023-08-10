Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Craft Festival Aug. 12 and 13

The Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival returns this weekend.
In its 38th year, Weehawken Creative Arts will welcome more than 90 juried artists and craftsmen from across the United States on Aug. 12 and 13 in the Town of Ridgway's historic and central Hartwell park.
All types of fine arts and original crafts will be represented at this show with the caveat being that goods must be handmade. Additionally, there will be a diverse assortment of food concessions offering everything from bar-b-que to crepes and sno-cones.
This year's event will also feature the delicious brews from regional breweries and will also feature signature drinks such as margaritas, bloody marys and wine.
This two-day festival offers plenty for you to enjoy all day long throughout each day. The entertainment on the Main Stage runs continuously on both days of the show with musicians such as Donny Morales, Haro and the Dark, Heather and Doug, Solohawk, Til Willis and more. Watch art transpire as live demonstrations of all types are scheduled by guest artists from around the region throughout each day.
These events are perfect for all ages; having plenty of extra special things for families and kids to do — even just playing in the incredible park or walking on the gorgeous river trail between events!
On Saturday and Sunday, children will enjoy riding the Ridgway Fire Department (play) train, the Ridgway Railroad Museum's (real) train, or creating at the hands-on arts and crafts tent provided by the host organization throughout both days of the event. In addition to the visiting artists and vendors at the event, visitors have the option of also shopping and dining in what's become known as a foodie-town both days.
The Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Craft Festival is located at the junction of Highways 550 and 62.
The show runs on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission to the Ridgway Rendezvous is free.
