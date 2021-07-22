Rosie Glenn’s heart is happiest when colors are floating across her canvas.
Inspired by “creation,” Glenn is fascinated by the idea of leaving behind a legacy and the ability of humans to create something out of nothing. The artist found her love for art as a young child, earned her GED, attended Arapahoe Community College and then went on to study jewelry and metalwork at Metro State University.
Glenn follows a legacy of musicians in her family. Her father, Robert D. Mount, was a musician and artist from Olathe.
Glenn transplanted to Montrose in 2017 with her family, where she is now a self-proclaimed “domestic engineer” and a homeschooling teacher.
When she’s not teaching her 6-year-old son, Glenn is in her home studio creating.
“I am slightly obsessed with color theory and the way the color spectrum is infinite like numbers. The way people put different emotions to different colors is like a universal language that speaks differently to each of us,” Glenn said. “I am also inspired by the finite amount of time that we are all here on earth and how important it is to be present and enjoying that time.”
With her love of colors, it’s no wonder that the artist is drawn to the abstract style of arts. Glenn’s work finds inspiration in jewelry design, art history, interior design and fashion. She explained that her “objective” pieces are drawn from art history what people historically decorate their walls with, such as animals, flower bouquets, grapes, olive branches and other nature-based themes and elements.
“I have always been obsessed with sparkle and color dissonance and the way opposite colors buzz when they are interacting,” Glenn said.
She often works in different media as her creations ebb and flow through a range of what she calls “phases.” Whether she’s tie-dyeing, sewing, working with leather, beading, cooking or baking or acrylic painting, the artist is content. It’s her work in metalsmithing and jewelry making that really drives Glenn, though.
Glenn’s current painting phase indulges her passion for the multitude of art practices she enjoys executing, including glitter, color and texture in her art.
“I have been doing some form of abstract art for 20 years. Since around March of 2020 my art has taken on the theme of living through these strange times,” Glenn said of her recent work. “A lot of paintings from the last year are based on political and pandemic themes like “Strange Times” and “Pandemic Grapes.”
Glenn prefers to let the paint direct her hand across the canvas and operates under the philosophy of “meant to be.” If a mistake is made, then she shifts direction in whichever way the paint flows.
“It is absolutely fascinating to me that we all see and experience color differently. It is a reminder that we are all on our own path and living our own realities. Which also speaks to the current state of politics and the pandemic, a theme from my 2020 paintings,” said Glenn.
The artist is bringing her “playful yet serious” style of art to Mosaic as the gallery’s featured artist for July. She said she feels grateful and blessed to have the Mosaic family in her family’s lives.
“Mosaic is such a beautiful, important and necessary space,” Glenn expressed. “There are so many creative people in the Montrose area and it is amazing to have a place to meet as a community and enjoy your neighbors.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.