Safety and fun come together at Silent Disco

Faultless Inc. is bringing back the Immersive Silent Disco for young people on Aug. 19, as a free event. An adult version will be held Aug. 18 as a fundraiser. (Courtesy photo/Faultless)

If you’re near the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park the night of Aug. 19, you might see dozens of young people wearing headphones and vibing along in a party atmosphere. Since it’s clearly a party, you might also wonder why you don’t hear any music.

That’s because it’s the annual Immersive Silent Disco, presented by Faultless Inc. The disco returns for its second year, for Montrose, Olathe and Delta youths between 13 and 18. Young people who reserve their spot in advance, then check in with their student ID at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, will receive headphones to wear for the night. Each set is capable of linking to the audio of three DJs for dancing, fun, raffles — and important information.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

