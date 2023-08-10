Safety and fun come together at Silent Disco

If you’re near the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park the night of Aug. 19, you might see dozens of young people wearing headphones and vibing along in a party atmosphere. Since it’s clearly a party, you might also wonder why you don’t hear any music.
That’s because it’s the annual Immersive Silent Disco, presented by Faultless Inc. The disco returns for its second year, for Montrose, Olathe and Delta youths between 13 and 18. Young people who reserve their spot in advance, then check in with their student ID at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, will receive headphones to wear for the night. Each set is capable of linking to the audio of three DJs for dancing, fun, raffles — and important information.
All for free.
“Everything for the kids’ night is completely free. We do that in hopes of educating kids in a safe, fun way,” said Becca Atkinson-Pettis of Faultless. “It’s supposed to be a fun, immersive education experience for kids.”
Faultless teaches young people about personal safety and helping others do so too, with the goal of preventing things like sexual or dating violence, as well as providing tools for dealing with worst-case scenarios. The information is delivered in age-appropriate ways.
“Faultless is a nonprofit rooted in educating the youth for preventive measures over online safety, online citizenship, bodily safety, emotional and relationship safety. We want to educate them on the red signs of what to look for. … We want to aim for more prevention through education,” Atkinson-Pettis said.
The approach is paying off. According to Atkinson-Pettis, because Faultless reached one local youth, she was able to help a friend of hers from another city access information and care after an incident. The victim came to Montrose to have an evidence kit collected.
“(They say) if all you do is change one person’s life. I feel like Faultless has already done that,” Atkinson-Pettis said.
Faultless formed after meetings that started in 2021, propelled by the numbers of sexual assaults in the 7th Judicial District. Organizers wanted to start a conversation on topics like consent, bodily safety, sex trafficking, sexual assault, preventing cyber bullying and exploitation, and addressing mental health with peers and the community. Area teens advocate for Faultless and its mission.
Chief conservator of Faultless, Nicole Stone-Lankes, set up the nonprofit after her own family received support from The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, which serves child victims of abuse and assault, as well as their non-offending family members. Her nonprofit works with public schools to add prevention education to curricula, and also raises awareness through youth-based programs, organizations and events like the Silent Disco.
Last year was the first for the disco. At it, organizers used audio and video in a safe way to talk about issues and broadcast information onto a large screen. Throughout the night, experts would discuss prevention topics.
“That is what we are going to do for youth again this year,” said Atkinson-Pettis.
For the inaugural Silent Disco last year, Faultless had 100 wireless headphones for participants. This year, there will be 500, in anticipation of a great turnout. (Kids must register in advance to reserve the headphones.)
The focus is also on a good time. Faultless and its partners are bringing in DJ Paul & MC Carmella, DJ Viking and DJ Erik G for the tunes. Polar Express, Better Grilled Cheese Stand and Kettle Korn are the food vendors.
Faultless is getting help from sponsors and from Colorado West Transportation, which is providing a bus to and from the event from Delta High School and Olathe Middle/High School. Each bus has seating for 72. The Delta bus departs DHS at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and the Olathe bus leaves OMHS at 6:50 p.m. The estimated return time for both is 11 p.m.
Bus transportation is not available for Montrose attendees.
The community can pitch in to help at the disco by volunteering for such tasks as check-in, monitoring the event and running the swag table. Faultless needs 18 people for the event and at last report had seven volunteers.
Adults can party too, and help Faultless at the same time. An adults-only evening at the amphitheater is from 7:30 – 11 p.m. Aug. 18, the day before the youth Silent Disco.
For $35, enjoy a similar Silent Disco and dancing under the stars, along with a light show. Raffle tickets for sale might win you a golf package or lodging and dinner in Telluride. Libations, glow-in-the-dark face and body painting are also available for purchase. Proceeds help fund Faultless Inc.’s youth events.
“This will help us give the night free to the youth. It basically helps cover the cost for the youths,” Atkinson-Pettis said.
The Silent Disco is an effective way to reach young people, she also said.
“From our turnout last year and how the kids had so much fun, I think it is. I believe education should never be a scare factor. The more we can educate without the scare factor, the louder the message can be.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
