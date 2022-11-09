The San Juan Weavers Guild will celebrate its 44nd Annual Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. One of the area’s oldest holiday traditions, this one-day event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The guild is excited to use the beautiful museum facilities again for this year’s event. The museum is wheelchair-accessible and offers ample on-site parking. The museum’s ongoing celebration of Native American Heritage Month will include additional vendors of Indian crafts and frybread on the day of the weavers’ guild sale.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?