The San Juan Weavers Guild will celebrate its 44nd Annual Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. One of the area’s oldest holiday traditions, this one-day event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
The guild is excited to use the beautiful museum facilities again for this year’s event. The museum is wheelchair-accessible and offers ample on-site parking. The museum’s ongoing celebration of Native American Heritage Month will include additional vendors of Indian crafts and frybread on the day of the weavers’ guild sale.
The museum will also be offering Navajo rugs for sale, to support the Adopt-A-Native-Elder program benefiting weavers and other elders on the Navajo Reservation.
As usual, a wonderful variety of handmade items will be offered for sale by the weavers’ guild, featuring items handwoven and/or handspun by guild members. These range from practical (and beautiful) items for kitchen and home décor to one-of-a-kind scarves and other wearables in richly textured and colorful yarns.
Baskets, ornaments, and fiber jewelry are popular items at our sales. Toys, handspun yarn, and fiber ready for felting and spinning are often available. The guild maintains high standards for items submitted to the sale, and customers can be assured of finding wonderful gifts for themselves and others. Most of the guild members who offer items for sale do not sell their work at other craft venues, so much of the inventory is not available elsewhere.
The guild is grateful for its loyal customers who return year after year, and many of them line up early to shop. However, the inventory of hundreds of items assures a good selection for those who come later.
Educational outreach has always been an important part of our annual Show & Sale, and after a two-year hiatus, we will again offer demonstrations and hands-on opportunities to explore our passions. There will be an opportunity to sign up for a beginners’ weaving class. This session usually occurs over a weekend in late winter or early spring and is led by two experienced local weavers. All materials and the use of all equipment are included in the class fee.
There will also be an exhibit of the guild’s annual design challenge projects. This year’s challenge was to create items inspired by the Ute Museum’s collections and environs, and it highlights the creativity of our members. By honoring the museum hosts, they also hope to encourage sale attendees to spend time in the museum exhibits to study the items that inspired them.
Up-to-date information about the guild and show and sale are available on the guild’s website, www.sanjuanweavers.org, or by calling Janet Miller, 970-217-1114, or Bobbie Irwin, 970-249-2981
