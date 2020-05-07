Second Chance Humane Society announced on Tuesday it is hosting the 5th annual Bow Wow Film Festival from May 8 through May 15. The festival is in its fifth year, but this season, the festival will be virtual, allowing those interested to watch from the comfort and safety of their own home.
Our mission at Bow Wow Film Fest is to celebrate, educate and inspire all things doggie, through the art of short film.
“These uplifting and inspirational films remind us of the importance of pets in our lives, which now more than ever we are truly recognizing,” Kelly Goodin, executive director at Second Chance, said in a press release announcing the festival.
Highlights from 2019-2020 will be in the festival, including the return of Ask Frank - Advice for Dogs, the moving story of a man who lost it all, but later connects with a shelter pup and the ocean. Other films include a story about a rescued puppy, dogs and mountain bikes, and a crowd pleaser involving Italy.
The films were scheduled to show this past March in Ridgway as part of Second Chance’s Flurry Flicks and Fashion, but COVID-19 forced the event’s cancellation.
“Bow Wow has been great about providing the flexibility needed to still bring these wonderful films to our community members,” Goodin said.
All proceeds from the viewing of Bow Wow Film festival will benefit a broad range of life-saving programs and services Second Chance has provided to Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties for the past 26 years. Bow Wow has partnered with animal welfare organizations across the country to raise money and awareness.
“Our mission of connecting pets, people and community has never been more needed and this is a fun and easy opportunity to support these programs in a responsible “safer-at-home” format,” said Goodin.
Festival tickets are available for $16 and can be purchased at www.bowwowfilmfest.com. The access pass can be used at any time throughout the dates listed above.
Contact Second Chance Humane Society for details at (970) 626-2273 or visit adoptmountainpets.org.
