James Moors and Kort McCumber will be performing at the Wright Opera House in Ouray at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Moors (Superior, Wisconsin) and McCumber (Gold Hill, Colorado) are Americana musicians who craft beautiful story songs that walk the line between rootsy folk and melodic pop.
The two songwriters met at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons, in 2005. Sitting around swapping songs, they each heard something in the music of the other that just fit. The two have been performing and writing together ever since.
After touring for years as solo artists, Moors & McCumber discovered that their music together is more than the sum of the parts. Embracing a bigger sound than most duos, they switch instruments on almost every song (playing acoustic and electric guitar, piano, cello, mandolin, Irish bouzouki, tenor banjo, fiddle, harmonica, accordion and ukulele), creating catchy melodies that are big, bright and electrifying to watch live.
As Grammy award-winning producer Lloyd Maines said, “They bring it all to the stage and deliver in a big way.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3hk5Qv4
Advanced tickets are $15, tickets bought at the door are $20 and tickets for students are $5.
Patrons can enjoy a pre-show cocktail at the opera house’s tavern from 4-6 p.m. every day. The Wright is located at 472 Main St. in Ouray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.