Ben Wright describes himself, Kevin Reinert, Tyler Lucas, Dwayne Dodson, Zach Gorsuch and Neil Gainous, as mellow, laid-back guys who immediately connected with the lyric "settle on back, easy Jim," from the Grateful Dead song "Althea." (Courtesy photo/Easy Jim)
Like the Grateful Dead, Easy Jim never plays the same show twice. Courtesy photo/Easy Jim)
When Kevin Reinert, Tyler Lucas, Dwayne Dodson, Zach Gorsuch, Neil Gainous and Ben Wright get onstage to perform a set, they never know what’s going to happen. The Grateful Dead cover band, whose name is based on a lyric from the band’s popular song “Althea,” may not write their own music, but when concerts turn into jam sessions and no show is repeated, the members get plenty of space to explore their own creativity.
“It's’ very interesting music to play," said Wright, the band’s manager and drummer. “It’s jazz and rock 'n 'roll, it lends itself to a lot of improvisation.”
Looking into the crowd at Easy Jim’s shows, Wright sees audience members of all ages enjoying the music — a testament to both the band’s skill and the cultural impact of the Dead. For more than 50 years, the iconic group has generated a following that spans generations, from the original “deadheads” to their children, grandchildren and new fans of all ages.
“They’re one of the most infamous bands in history and their following has only grown,” he said.
Wright recalls seeing grandfathers and grandsons vibing together at Easy Jim shows, while little kids dressed in costumes themed after classic songs run around.
One of his own favorites to play is “Terrapin Station,” but Wright said it’s hard to choose; after all, the Grateful Dead have over 300 songs, and the 5-year-old band isn’t quite halfway through learning them all.
Easy Jim came together in 2018, when Wright and former deadhead-turned-bass-player Reinert decided to start their own project after playing together in a Beatles tribute band. They met the rest of the gang, who play the same instruments as the Dead, including two drummers and four vocalists, through the small-town grapevine, and spent a year rehearsing before taking their act to the stage.
Now they tour around Colorado as much as their schedule allows; and they’ve been busy, with nine shows booked between now and September.
Like the Grateful Dead, they never play the same setlist twice, and start the evening by playing classic songs before shifting to improvisational jamming, when Wright said the band is “going into the unknown.”
“There are moments that are magical,” he said.
Wright believes Colorado is a haven for Grateful Dead fans and said on a small scale, some fans have traveled from town to town to watch Easy Jim play the iconic music. Throughout the year events at outdoor spaces, some of which have attached campgrounds, allow guests to listen to music while taking in fresh air and camping out after experiencing a show. That’s one of Wright’s favorite aspects of the shows, just seeing the audience members having a good time and really listening to the music
“The Grateful Dead is all about community, and Easy Jim is also about bringing the community together,” he said.
Wright described the band as a mellow, laid-back group of guys to whom the name “Easy Jim” is well suited. And he hopes it will stay together for a long time. Some cover bands, he noted, perform for decades, and he thinks the Gunnison and Crested Butte-based crew can do the same — especially since they have another 150 or so Grateful Dead songs to learn.
Easy Jim stopped by Bluecorn a few weeks ago, and its next gig is just about an hour from the city of Montrose at the Arrowhead Mountain Lodge in Cimarron, where camping will be available. The concert on June 10, just one of many the group will perform on the Western Slope this summer, is a benefit for the Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department.
Later in the summer Easy Jim will also pop by some of the Western Slope’s free summer music events, including the Sunset Music Series in Mountain Village and Friday Night Live in Hotchkiss.
