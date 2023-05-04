Photographs have a way of capturing a piece of their subjects’ history. For someone like Gabrielle Clay, who primarily does portraiture, she says there are a few tell-tale signs that an individual will make a good subject.
One such sign is a person’s eyes.
“I look in someone’s eyes and I know they’ve got a story that’s bigger and deeper than what we see on the surface,” Clay said.
Clay has been a fine art photographer for 15 years, with the last six years being focused on portraiture. While she has formal photography training, Clay claims the best experience she’s gotten is through her other job with the National Parks Service, which gives her exposure to some beautiful places and some interesting people.
The photographer is also the founder of Studio 14, which was launched online and then about a year ago found a home at 14 S. Uncompahgre Ave. — the number 14 that appears in her studio’s address, Clay said, made it a no-brainer when it came time to open a physical shop for her work.
The front part of the space is a gallery where she sells prints with custom made frames of her work. The space also works as her studio for sessions of one to three or four people, but she also does on-location shoots as well.
Clay has also put a lot of work into Women in Focus, what she says is her passion project. As a survivor of domestic violence herself, Clay created Women in Focus after deciding she wanted to do more to help others in similar situations.
Women in Focus hosts several events a year where survivors and allies who feel strongly about the issue of domestic violence spend hours sharing stories, creating a safe community, and working together to take empowering photos of each other. The friendships formed from these groups, said Clay, are long lasting.
Importantly, 75% of the proceeds from these events go to domestic violence causes.
One of the photos from this project won a Portrait Masters award in 2022. Professional photographer Sue Bryce founded Portrait Masters which has had annual conferences since 2016.
Portrait Masters also does annual photography competitions in which, Clay explained, judges from around the world pick the best photos from a variety of categories, selecting multiple bronze, silver, and gold awards for each category out of thousands of entries.
Clay joined the Portrait Masters community in 2019. In 2020, Clay’s photo of her husband Kevin Clay and his identical twin brother won silver for family portraiture.
Her Women in Focus photo won bronze in a black-and-white category in 2022.
This year Clay has again received bronze for a black-and-white photo of local tattoo artist, Jordan Mauk.
According to Clay, they only spent about 20 minutes together before she snapped the award winning photo. She met Mauk and the other artists at Ink Vibes because the shop used to be neighbors to her studio.
“I mothered them a lot,” joked Clay, explaining Mauk is a year older than her son.
While the colored version of the photo was great, said Clay, the black-and-white version stirs more emotion.
“You can feel the picture when you look into his eyes in that photograph,” she said.
Mauk has been tattooing for two and a half years. It has been a part of his journey since getting sober three years ago.
“I’m a recovering addict,” said Mauk.
Aside from working at Ink Vibes, Mauk has a project of his own to support other people who are struggling. His group, Tattoos for Recovery, meets weekly at Ink Vibes new location, 11 S. Townsend Ave., usually on Tuesdays.
Mauk says Tattoos for Recovery is similar to Narcotics Anonymous, but notes the ways in which it is different: “I bring people here that’re ex-addicts or people coming out of prison to help them try to replace their addiction or their problems with something else.”
He explained that they will typically meet at the tattoo shop before he takes them bowling or somewhere else to discuss ways in which they can replace their addiction with something healthier. While for Mauk this was tattooing, it can be something different for each person.
Since starting the group Mauk says there are seven people that now meet regularly.
“It’s so much to be proud of,” Clay told Mauk. “I’m honored to have taken your photo, and I think we won an award because there was a story to be told.”
For having only known each other a year, Clay and Mauk note the brief connection they made while taking that award winning photo.
Ink Vibes moved to their new location off of Townsend at the beginning of this year. For more information on the shop, to see Mauk’s work, and to learn more about Tattoos for Recovery you can view the group's page on Facebook.
You can find more information on Studio 14 and the Women in Focus project on their website https://www.studio14.gallery/.