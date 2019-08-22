Jonathan’s pick: “The Ledge: An Adventure Story of Friendship and Survival on Mount Rainier” by Jim Davidson and Kevin Vaughan. Imagine you’ve just summited 14,410 ft Mt. Rainier via one of the hardest routes on the mountain with your best buddy, but suddenly and unexpectedly the snow beneath you collapses. You’ve fallen into a deep, dark crevasse and pulled your friend in with you. What do you do? How do you get out? In “The Ledge,” Jim Davidson describes this terrifying predicament, and the physical and psychological hurdle of finding a way out of the crevasse. All the skills his dad taught him early on, and all the inner voices of loved ones turn out to be critical tools in his fight to survive. A gripping page turner.
Tania’s pick: “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew Sullivan. It’s fun reading novels based in familiar places, such as “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” which is set in Denver. Bright Ideas sounds suspiciously like the Tattered Cover, and much of the action takes place up and down Colfax Avenue. Bookstore clerk Lydia discovers the body of a regular who has committed suicide on the store’s fourth floor, then follows the clues he left behind to unravel the mystery of his life — and eventually, of her own. I quite enjoyed the downloadable audio version from the library’s Cloud Library service.
Sara D’s pick: “Paper Girls” by Brian K Vaughan. If you already finished binging Stranger Things 3 and are craving more ’80s-teenage-sci-fi-action-drama, then “Paper Girls” is for you! As a special bonus, “Paper Girls” is getting an Amazon adaptation in the near future. This graphic novel features a cast of rebellious pre-teen and teenage girls who deliver newspapers for pocket change. Through friendship and mutual support, they help each other survive demon monsters and teenage drama. With a healthy dose of ’80s nostalgia, plucky girl rebellion, and demon monsters attacking Earth on Halloween, this is a must read for the teenager in all of us.
Lindsay’s pick: “Trail of Lightning” by Rebecca Roanhorse. The United States is ravaged by environmental catastrophe and human warfare, but a tenuous peace remains in the walled-off land of Dinétah (formerly the Navajo Reservation). Gods and demons roam the land, and our reluctant hero, Maggie Hoskie, is one of the few people able to deal with an unfolding
mystery in this chaotic world. I loved how Roanhorse got me to root for all the characters, imperfect as they were, even when they were up to no good. This hooked me from the beginning along with its futuristic take on Diné culture and the landscape. I cannot wait to read the sequel!
Sara R’s pick: “Milkman” by Anna Burns. If you and I have talked about books lately, I have probably told you about “Milkman.” Anna Burns’ Booker Prize winning novel takes place in an unnamed city and is narrated by an unnamed protagonist known only as Middle Sister. However, we soon realize that the setting is most likely Belfast in the 1970s during the “Troubles.” Despite its serious subject, “Milkman” has surprising moments of levity and humor. I loved this book, and I highly recommend it. Available as an Ebook and an E-audiobook through the library’s Overdrive subscription.
