Some scary, some thoughtful…
Jonathan’s pick: “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild” by Craig Childs. Anyone who spends time in the great outdoors will appreciate this book. Ever wondered what it’s like to stare down a mountain lion, wander a desert teeming with rattlesnakes at night, or observe a rare mountain goat in the high country? Child’s storytelling, derived from personal experience in the wilderness, is vivid and insightful — and a bit of an adrenaline rush. Every time I hike now, I find myself turning my shoulder to look behind me … just in case.
Elizabeth’s pick: “The Wicked Deep” by Shea Ernshaw is a fantastic young adult debut novel for anyone who is ready to jump into the Halloween season. Three sisters, accused as witches, are drowned and every summer for the past 200 years they return to get revenge on the small town of Sparrow. However, everything is not as it seems. I was immediately entranced by this story which made it very difficult to put down. Full of unexpected twists and turns and chilling happenings, I have been suggesting this book to everyone I know.
Kathleen’s pick: “Yes, Chef” by Marcus Samuelsson. It begins with a simple ritual: Every Saturday afternoon, a boy who loves to cook walks to his grandmother’s house and helps her prepare a roast chicken for dinner. The grandmother is Swedish, a retired domestic. The boy is Ethiopian and adopted, and he will grow up to become the world-renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson. This book is his love letter to food and family in all its manifestations. “Yes, Chef” chronicles Samuelsson’s journey, from his grandmother’s kitchen to his arrival in New York City, where his outsize talent and ambition finally come together at Aquavit, earning him a New York Times three-star rating at the age of 24.
Tiffany’s pick: “Heart-Shaped Box” by Joe Hill. An aging rocker with a predilection toward macabre collectibles buys a unique item off the internet. The item — a suit purportedly haunted by the man who took his own life while wearing it — arrives in a curious heart-shaped box. And then things start to get weird. Really, really weird. A creepy tale of immorality and redemption. Hill demonstrates his father’s aptitude for engaging storytelling while retaining his own, distinctive voice (his father is the venerable Stephen King). Not for the faint of heart. Also available from our e-book catalog.
Mackensey’s pick: “Invisible Acts of Power: Channeling Grace in Your Everyday Life” by Caroline Myss.
This book will open your heart to the experiences of Divine love and grace that surrounds all of us. Myss provides an amazing summary of the energy fields of the body and how they intermesh and interact with our emotional, mental and physical bodies. Invisible Acts will show you how you have received many invisible acts at just the right time and that your intuition telling you to reach out to someone is almost always right on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.