Decades ago, when she worked the night shift as a nurse, Verna Mullet saw how a few coworkers spent what little quiet time there was: quilting handwork. It caught her interest, and now, she is part of the local guild Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado.
“They got me quilting and it hasn’t stopped,” she recounted, of her first foray into quilting. “There is a creative side, of course, to quilting. I do a lot of handwork, like appliqué, some embroidery on them. Those are things I can take with me when I leave home, or I can sit in front of the TV when I do something like that.
“The other part is the creative part, trying to do different things, trying to learn new techniques. There is always something new to learn.”
Quilting is soothing. Quilting is practical. Quilting is an art — and July 14 to 16, you can see for yourself the best of local skills when the Black Canyon Quilt Show returns for the summer.
“What I look forward to is, it’s like eye candy. It’s just the variety and abilities of our local quilters. It’s always different from year to year. For quilters, it’s just something that you enjoy,” said Mullet.
Consider last year’s show, which displayed traditional, mixed media and even abstract art, courtesy of talented individuals and those working as a group. Some quilters both piece and quilt their offerings; other quilts are pieced by one and quilted by another.
All are stunning.
“One of the things is just the variety of the types of quilts that we have. The other thing I’m always amazed at is how creative our groups are,” said Mullet, who is in charge of publicity for the 2023 quilt show.
The Black Canyon Quilt Show features work from members of three local quilt clubs and/or guilds: Columbine Quilters, Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado and San Juan Quilters.
This year’s show is from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, and from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
At the show, you can feast your eyes on more than 150 quilts; visit vendors; attend classes and an afternoon lecture (July 15), or visit the boutique to pick up handcrafted items that are available for purchase.
This year’s lecture is by Susan Cleveland. “She is an excellent piecer, an excellent teacher,” Mullet said. Cleveland will teach a class Saturday morning, July 15, as well as host a trunk show show and present a lecture Saturday afternoon. Lecture tickets are available at the door and all are welcome.
Proceeds from the boutique’s sales, as always, go to a nonprofit and this year’s designated charity is Shepherd’s Hand. Shepherd’s Hand provides a food pantry, hot breakfast and lunch, and other services to those in need.
“We think it’s very important,” Mullet said. “We support through the boutique Shepherd’s Hand, but throughout the year, we make quilts and donate them to different charity groups. I think we must have about four or five different groups right now we’re donating quilts to.”
Show attendees can even win a gorgeous blue-and-white original called “Blue Dresden Dahlia,” which was pieced by local quilters and quilted by Gale Smith, using her original design. Blue Dresden Dahlia is up for raffle, at a cost of $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20.
The drawing will be at 3 p.m. on the final day of the show, Sunday, July 16. You need not be present to win. Buy tickets at the show. The winner will be contacted by phone or email, or failing that, a certified letter to the address on the ticket, with 30 days given to claim the prize before it is considered surrendered for a future raffle.
Proceeds from the raffle help fund next year’s quilt show.
Cindy Brick, who is nationally certified, will provide quilt appraisals by appointment (visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information).
Coming from New Mexico are certified judges Nancy Fuka and Terri Miller, who will assess the many, colorful entries in this year’s show to see who takes home the honors.
The upcoming show is a good chance for others to see the level of work that goes into the art.
“There are rising costs of buying fabric and patterns. It’s not just sitting down and sewing pieces together,” said Mullet. How long it takes to create a quilt depends on its size and complexity, as well as how individual quilters can devote to working on their offerings.
This year, Mullet will debut one of hers that was a long time in the making. “I think that quilt has taken me five or six years,” she said. “But it’s not working eight hours a day, every day, on it. It’s just in the box of time that you have.”
Coordinating the annual shows takes a lot of work — and practice helped perfect the logistics of it all.
“Over the years, we have certainly learned a lot. It takes a team of us to do it. We work together and I just think we have a good group of people that is the base for putting on the show. We enjoy it,” Mullet said.
The groups’ members are hoping others will, too. The display is pretty good advertising, after all.
“We encourage new quilters. Quilting is like so many other arts and crafts. We need new people to come in and carry on,” Mullet said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
