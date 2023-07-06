Decades ago, when she worked the night shift as a nurse, Verna Mullet saw how a few coworkers spent what little quiet time there was: quilting handwork. It caught her interest, and now, she is part of the local guild Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado.

“They got me quilting and it hasn’t stopped,” she recounted, of her first foray into quilting. “There is a creative side, of course, to quilting. I do a lot of handwork, like appliqué, some embroidery on them. Those are things I can take with me when I leave home, or I can sit in front of the TV when I do something like that.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?