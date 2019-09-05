The Montrose Summer Music Series is wrapping up this Friday, capping off what organizer Dave Bowman called a successful fifth season.
Bowman said it has been a wonderful summer and that attendance and donations are about on par with last season.
“The audiences, the bands, the weather, the location, everything has just been great this year and we are looking forward to continuing, as long as our donations hold out,” Bowman said.
A highlight of this Friday's final concert is Vocal Effects, an a cappella choir group from Montrose High School. They will be singing the National Anthem to kick off the concert. This group has won numerous awards and travels to various competitions around the country.
Next in the lineup will be The Ghost River Band, a local group from Montrose, playing everything from country and rock and roll to the classics.
Premiering will be Felix y Los Gatos from Albuquerque, a national touring band. They are currently preparing to release a new CD from their San Antonio sessions.
Felix of the band described the music as “green chile gumbo,” green chile from our home state of New Mexico and gumbo from New Orleans, where they frequently play. He calls it “a little bit of a mix of everything with some spice.”
“We love Colorado and love playing out there,” Felix said. “We look forward to our loyal fans and our new ones, and we love playing good music and enjoying the beauty of Colorado.”
Bowman, ahead of the concert, expressed thanks to all of those who helped make it a great season, including the sponsors of the event.
This concert is free to the public and is at the Black Canyon Golf Course, 1330 Birch St., Montrose. This is an outdoor concert, so bring a chair or blanket, no coolers, glass or outside alcohol. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Leslie Brown is the newsroom assistant for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.