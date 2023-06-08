It might be too late to snag tickets for Taylor Swift’s sold-out show in Denver, or too expensive to snap up passes for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. But there’s still plenty of free music to be heard this summer, as several smaller concert series are scheduled for sunset all over the Western Slope. 

We know you know the Montrose Summer Music Series will pop off on a few Fridays this season, but if you’re willing to travel about an hour in any direction, there’s more free fun to be had — just expect to pay for your cocktails.



