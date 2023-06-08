It might be too late to snag tickets for Taylor Swift’s sold-out show in Denver, or too expensive to snap up passes for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. But there’s still plenty of free music to be heard this summer, as several smaller concert series are scheduled for sunset all over the Western Slope.
We know you know the Montrose Summer Music Series will pop off on a few Fridays this season, but if you’re willing to travel about an hour in any direction, there’s more free fun to be had — just expect to pay for your cocktails.
Many of the events are run by Paonia-based Pickin’ Productions, and owner Rob Miller said one of the biggest reasons he enjoys them is because free, open-air concerts are among the last spaces where communities can gather together for a fun night. With many of the Western Slope’s towns boasting a diverse range of residents spanning from freshly-relocated remote workers to ranchers whose families have lived in the area for generations, he believes having this kind of space is especially important.
“Here in Paonia we have ranchers and coal miners and hippies and artists," he said. “We all gather in our regular places, but not with each other.”
But at local music events, whether they’re run by Pickin’ or another group or town on the Western Slope, neighbors can gather together, have a few beers, spark a conversation and meet some people they may not otherwise run into, even in a small town. And, of course, listen to some high-quality music while the sun sets behind the San Juans.
So, here are a few summer concert events that are well worth the drive from Montrose if you’re looking for a fun night out.
Mountain Air Music Series
Where: Fellin Park, Ouray
When: Every Thursday night in June, 6 p.m.
This Ouray series is already underway and promises stunning views of the mountains as a backdrop to the bands. Two acts perform each night, spanning different genres from dance to bluegrass, while families pack the park to watch. Food trucks like Montrose-based Sunrise Burrito provide sustenance for a fee, while a beer tent generates funds for local organizations like the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department.
Cleland Park Concert Series
Where: Cleland Park, Delta
When: June 21, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.
The inaugural show of this series will kick off later this month, one of the newest efforts by Pickin’ Productions, which also runs the Ridgway, Friday Night Live, Robidoux and Pickin’ in the Park events.
“Delta is changing,” Miller said, and it’s ready for a new concert series that can bring together a community that is starting to host more and more new members.
The first show will be headlined by Rebirth Brass Band, a second-line band from Louisiana that Miller said “brings the soul of New Orleans jazz.”
He’s hoping to add more dates for next year and said while the bands playing September’s show haven’t been announced yet, locals can trust the established company to bring in high-quality talent.
Ridgway Concert Series
Where: Hartwell Park, Ridgway
When: Every Thursday night in July, 6 p.m.
Another Pickin’ show, this one picks up the ball in our neighboring county when the Mountain Air Music Series ends, promising diverse acts and selling beer for good causes.
According to Miller, the series, now in its 16th year, started becoming so popular he stopped advertising it nearly 10 years ago, leaving it up to locals and visitors in the know.
Pickin’ recruits talents from around the country and world for all its Western Slope series, and one act Miller is particularly excited to see in Ridgway is Jupiter & Okwess, an Afrobeat group hailing from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Friday Night Live
Where: Big B’s Delicious Orchard, Hotchkiss, CO
When: Fridays through September 29, 7:30 p.m.
This one’s been running since May up in Hotchkiss, and it will go until late September, giving guests plenty of opportunities to see some live music and camp out on the spacious orchard if they wish, though this comes with an extra charge. Parking is available, and free shuttles also start picking guests up from downtown Paonia at 6 p.m.
Miller said this venue sees all sorts of acts, and this season will feature more New Orleans jazz, Los Angeles Latin music and even some electronic acts.
Ben Wright, drummer and manager for Grateful Dead cover act Easy Jim, which will close out the series on Sept. 29, said the orchard is a special place to perform.
“It's just a really beautiful, family-friendly environment to listen to great music,” he said.
Mountain Village Sunset Music Series
Where: Sunset Plaza, Mountain Village
When: Wednesdays through Aug. 16, 6 p.m.
Mountain Village is definitely a bit more of a hike from Montrose, but it may be worth it to check out the event which was named a top-10 outdoor music series by USA Today. The eight shows are located near the gondola which runs between Mountain Village and Telluride, and food and drinks are available for purchase. A Seattle rock band will kick off the series on June 21, while classical, tribute, R&B acts and more will grace the stage throughout the summer.
"Sunset Music Series creates a sense of community in Mountain Village, while providing a diverse lineup of national touring acts.” said Producer Teddy Errico. “What better way to bring the community together than free music?”
The Robidoux Pickin’ Series
Where: Fort Uncompahgre, Delta
When: Wednesdays in August, 7 p.m.
Another Delta series, Robidoux Pickin’ differs from other events on this list because it zeroes in on a narrower genre: bluegrass and American roots music. Western Slope-based folk singer-songwriter Gabrielle Louise will open the series on Aug. 5, while three more weekends will feature artists including Wood Belly, previous winners of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Pickin’ in the Park
Where: Paonia Town Park, Paonia
When: Thursdays in August, 6 p.m.
Like Ridgway’s series, Pickin’ is also going into its 16th year — and Miller said this series in particular is one where different sides of a community can come together. He likes to push the envelope a little, and is bringing in acts he hopes will inspire conversations among the locals, from folk acts to southern gospel musicians. One group known for the latter genre that Miller’s excited to see is The Sensational Barnes Brothers, an act from Memphis he said lives up to their name: “Sensational.”