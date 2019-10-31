First Friday downtown shopping and gallery walk event is a creation by local small business owners in downtown Montrose who would like to increase the walking traffic on Main Street. Several businesses were talking about promoting their artists together and started the idea earlier this year in September. The first Friday of every month select Main Street Montrose businesses will stay open from 5 - 7 p.m. and offer specials, sales, deals, and artists on hand. There will also be seasonal refreshments served at some area businesses.
First Friday is an excellent time to start your Christmas shopping early or just get out and enjoy Montrose with friends. Cimarron Song Gallery will have some of its artists on hand as will Montrose Center for the Arts. Maggie’s Books will have extended hours until 8 p.m. and will offer discounts, snacks and refreshments. The businesses want to stress that they are trying to encourage visits to Main Street and see what all the small businesses have to offer. Enjoy a friendly, personal time with your local business owners, before the madness of the holiday rush.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.