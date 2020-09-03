Starting Saturday, Sept. 5, the local community can head to the Ute Indian Museum and view the 2nd Annual Chipeta Art Show, hosted by the Friends of the Ute Indian Museum. The show features work from local artists Lu Anne Tyrrell, Marsha Norton and Susan Keinholz. Tyrrell, Norton and Keinholz are also board members for the Friends of the Ute Indian Museum (FUIM).
Last year’s show was a single-day event, and the first art show for the Friends organization, but this year’s show will be different.
The show is planned to run through the fall, and will be available to view during the museum’s normal business hours — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., and 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the three artists featured in the 2020 Chipeta Art Show:
Lu Anne Tyrrell, artist/photographer
A Colorado native who’s been in Montrose for 21 years, Tyrrell focuses on photography as her artistic medium, and she has a passion for animals, art and history.
“As long as I can remember, I was either drawing, playing with food, creating designs, whatever it may be,” Tyrrell said.
Today, capturing the “spirit of Colorado” is what Tyrrell looks for when formulating a project, and plays a central role in her featured work at the art show.
“I want my imagery to have a message that is expressing the area and showing its beauty in an artistic way. … I’ve always had a strong kinship since day one with the Ute Indian Museum.”
Tyrrell often does digital fine art photography, and a piece in the art show features separate photographs pulled together artistically.
Possibly an under the radar contribution for many, Tyrrell contributed to the design of signs used by the City of Montrose, including the signs featured for the Montrose Pavilion and Montrose Library.
Tyrrell has also done a considerable amount of freelance art as well as art in the public and private sector. She’s been involved with the museum for around 18 years and played an integral role in providing art during the museum’s renovation process.
Continuing to do her work on the side, Tyrrell spends much of her time as the philanthropy officer at Second Chance Humane Society.
More of her work can be seen at coloradoscenes.com.
Marsha Norton, gourd artist
A native of Colorado and of Cherokee heritage, Norton has spent years working on gourds as her medium. At first, she spent much of her time painting larger gourds, including gourd vessels. She later took some vessels down to Taos, New Mexico. Immediately, the gourds went into a gallery and sold.
“That inspired me to come back and continue with the gourd art,” Norton said.
Norton transitioned into smaller gourds, focusing on gourd ornaments and brought those to Santa Fe. Those soon sold, too.
“It’s a medium that I really enjoy. It’s a matter of really intricate work, but it puts me at peace,” she said.
Norton added that her gourds at the show are indicative of the Native American culture. She was inspired to contribute to the show due to her Native American heritage and was more than willing when asked to share her work with the local community.
Also, Norton’s gourds are from the earth, which ties in with her Cherokee heritage.
Susan Keinholz, watercolor artist
Growing up in Michigan, Keinholz was inspired by the Native American culture in the area. That didn’t change when she moved to Montrose. She was eager to learn more about the culture in the area after visiting the Ute Indian Museum.
Much of Keinholz’s art work is focused on Native American designs and petroglyphs, with the former being something she’s keen on preserving.
“It’s really about educating people and, especially with the petroglyphs, to preserve them,” Keinholz said. “That’s really important to me. They get vandalized and then they’ll be lost forever.”
Keinholz has been an artist for 30 years, on and off, with simple watercolor art as her main medium. She was educated at Kendell College of Art and Design and Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
She’s spent years painting watercolors of prehistoric ruins, mission churches and other subjects.
Her artwork, and what has inspired her, has stayed steady since she started.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the landscape, the Native American art, preserving the petroglyphs and the ruins that we have in the southwest,” she said.
Keinholz publishes prints, cards and decals. In fact, the gift shop at the Ute Museum carries some of her note cards that feature local petroglyphs.
To view a gallery of her work, visit susankienholz.com or Western Colorado Center for the Arts in Grand Junction.
Show details
Per each sale in this year’s show, 20% will be donated back to the museum and FUIM, which will allow the latter to continue its help in funding a variety of Ute Museum projects.
Although effects from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show to adopt a different style this year, Ute Indian Museum Director CJ Brafford offered the artists a hallway space in the museum for the show.
“It starts off because of the community,” Brafford said. “We do want to offer our community and travelers who come through here to see that there is that rich culture and many diversities in [the artwork].”
For the 1st annual show, funds raised from the show were used on education. After the 2020 show concludes, Brafford said there’s a tentative plan to use the funds and funnel them into a scholarship fund that FUIM had already started.
In addition, it’s another way the organization hopes to help the museum after contributing to plenty of additions in past years.
“Without this Friends organization, there’s a lot of things I could not do because in many different ways, money is raised through the Friends,” Brafford said.
“The goal of Friends is to help the community understand the culture and also appreciate this wonderful resource that we have right here in Montrose,” said Sally Sprang, treasurer and board member for FUIM. “It means a lot to the Ute tribes.
“It’s our goal to do everything we can to facilitate the cultures, appreciating each other, getting to know each other more and helping out the museum.”
No payment is needed to view the show, Brafford said.
