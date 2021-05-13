A live musical now supporting our own lives moving forward, and it’s about the newspaper world! What could be better? Our own Montrose Magic Circle, part of the community for 61 years, re-opened this past weekend with the musical “Newsies,” giving us an exceptionally high level of energy shared by both the cast and the excited audiences, who are clearly ready to watch live theatre once again.
What’s it like to come back live, after the year of COVID? The road was long and winding; the journey included starts, stops, and redirections that those of us not directly involved can’t imagine. Preparation for this formal re-opening began with Newsie auditions in May 2020. Under the governor’s Stay-at-Home order, a safety plan was submitted to the county that proposed a challenging scheduling puzzle, but it worked. Only 10 people were allowed in any space at a time, and there was one way traffic, wipes, sanitizers and temperature-taking. Then rehearsals began. As summer continued, optimism for a September opening faded with the July mandatory mask order – maybe just a short postponement, some thought. The extended mask order had the theater thinking maybe a November opening was possible. Or maybe it would be January. Weekly rehearsals continued into November, and the mask order continued. The cast and crew made a collective decision not to do this show with masks. Rehearsals were halted when Thanksgiving COVID numbers were high; a mid-December “safe” connection (distance and masks) kept the camaraderie and the experience going. The production of this show became a lifeline and a ray of hope for the Magic Circle community — a breath of normalcy during the pandemic, with a story that needed to be shared. In January, May became the updated goal, and is the reality.
What else happens when a three-month commitment becomes a one-year timeline? Gina Loewen, the female lead playing Katherine Plumber, got exciting news that she and her husband were expecting their first baby – costume redesign time! Teens hit growth spurts requiring reworked costumes (avoiding a very awkward look). During this time period and the changes brought on by COVID, five actors had to be replaced for reasons that included a new out-of-state job, a family illness, and continued project length into other commitments. Yet, given the reality of our world over the past year, losing five of the 48 total cast was viewed as a win.
All of the challenges met and conquered over the past 12 months only made opening weekend that much better. Emma Wise, 17, playing one in the Newsies group called opening night “the most surreal moment of my life.” The energy in the lobby as patrons gathered was palpable, and a young usher confirmed verbally the undeniable glee I saw in her face. Loewen also realized that “after spending almost an entire year perfecting this show, I was surprised how having a real audience for opening night really took the show to the next level… pressing into our characters more than ever before… new facial expressions and delivering lines even more in character…proof that having a live audience really does make community theater the joyful, unifying experience that it is”.
And this past year didn’t focus solely on working through all the challenges of bringing “Newsies” to opening night – the theater’s Be My Valentine annual benefit was managed creatively to meet all safety protocols, and used snippets from “Newsies” as a preview; in March, a Zoom show was produced and live streamed (putting Montrose on the map, noted by viewer comments from all over the world!); last September featured Shakespeare in the Park,” with all safety protocols; and in October, a small group of Magic Circle veterans – who had provided decades of support – gave a performance of dramatic readings in the appropriately titled “You Can’t Be Too Careful.”
Lisa Rediger is the manager of the Magic Circle theatre, a role with a lot of different hats, including the current importance of ensuring continued safety protocols (physical distance seating is a part of the current production). She’s also a volunteer director, including in this production, and has been a part of the Magic Circle for 15 years. Fortunately, her family shares this energy and talent, and some of them are part of the current cast. Lisa notes there are really two things that kept everyone going during this most challenging year: the volunteers, and the patrons.
The cast of “Newsies” includes more than half who are under the age of 24, and many are in high school and college, experiencing the joy of community theatre participation at a young age. While highly captivating in the old-time world of newspaper distribution, “Newsies” also delivers themes relevant to all of us and our lives with numbers like “Take a Stand” and “Seize the Day.”
Kurtis Nethington, 17, who played Davey, said, “These kids are fighting through a bad situation to be dealt with, and we in our lives are doing the same thing,” in speaking of fighting through the pandemic.
Opening Night was also, in some ways, almost anti-climactic for the cast. After this long journey, it takes time to absorb that it’s really and finally here, and after working together on it for a year, this project now has an end date, so it’s also the right time for each of them to savor these memories and enjoy every moment.
Connie Pittenger, a benefactor of more than 20 years for the theater, expressed pure “elation” to describe the excitement she felt to again be a part of the live musical atmosphere, and the immersion it brings vicariously to each of us.
With the energy, the excitement, and the messages of this musical (and some great acrobatics on the stage as well), it is a next step forward in our lives post-COVID, and you don’t want to miss this. Performances continue each weekend through May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.