The library brings everyone together with summer programs

You may remember from your own childhood — or you may have signed your children up for — the Montrose Regional Library’s summer programs for kids.
The annual theme and correlated events as well as reading programs give kids a chance to not only earn prizes, but gain confidence in reading while school is out. However, MRL also offers plenty of activities for those older — teenagers and adults — to stay busy in the warmer months as well.
Registration for all ages opens June 1 and closes July 31. People can sign up either online or in-person at the library, located at 320 S. Second St. starting next month.
Teens (ages 12 to 17) and adults can earn swag, such as buttons and stickers for signing up. For teenagers, you can choose a free book for registering, and Teen Services Librarian Amy Dickinson assures that there will be several copies of popular book titles for those who sign up.
The theme for this summer is All Together Now, a theme about sharing kindness and connections with your community.
As part of this theme, teen summer readers can earn prizes for the teen space at the library by submitting reviews on the books they read. With enough reading, teens can possibly earn noise-canceling headphones, bean bags, and other items for the community space.
Further, the top 15 readers win Montrose Bucks gift cards to spend around town.
“Any teen who reads and reviews at least five books will be invited to the annual end-of-summer Lights Out at the Library,” explained Dickinson in the library’s summer newsletter. “An after-hours celebration just for teens filled with snacks, games, art, and general good-natured mayhem.”
This year’s Lights Out at the Library is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
Adults also earn prizes for submitting book reviews either online or by dropping off a book review card in person. For every book review, you will be entered into a drawing of your choice.
“Again this year we have put together some super fun prizes that will be up for grabs, and the more books you read, the better your chances!” wrote Head of Adult Services Sara Rinne in the library’s newsletter.
The library will also focus on a Kindness Project this summer. Those adults who participate in volunteer trips will receive decorations for MRL’s Poet Tree. Those who already volunteer around town can earn credit, or the library can connect you with organizations to help get you in the giving spirit.
Pick up volunteer slips at the library which can later be exchanged for decorations as well as an extra entry into the adult prize drawings.
“We are hoping to have our tree covered by the end of the summer, as a way to demonstrate what a kind and giving community we are all lucky to be a part of,” said Rinne.
Those who prefer crafting rather than reading will also be well fed this summer by MRL’s craft workshops for teens and adult Take and Make projects.
Throughout the summer, library teen services will be hosting workshops on a variety of skills and crafts, starting with a songwriting workshop on June 5 with musician David LaMotte. Spots for this event are limited, so to register for this event email Dickinson at adickinson@montroselibrary.org.
Later in the summer the library will host DIY Zine and Gel Print Poster workshops with local artists. Teens can register for these events at bit.ly/mrldteen.
“The goal is to try to offer things that would engage all different kinds of teens,” remarked Dickinson in an interview with the Daily Press in February.
Aside from this summer’s Take and Make craft project which provides all the materials you will need to create your own tiny art (keep an eye out on MRL’s Facebook page for when these are available to reserve yourself one), there are quite a few events for adults this summer.
On June 21, 5 p.m., at the library’s meeting room, park ranger Matt Johnson will share the history of National Parks as well as how to volunteer at the Black Canyon National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area this summer.
Two regional authors are also set to discuss their work at the library. Judy Fairchild — who lived in Delta for 40 years — will be discussing her book “The Old Eve Tree” on June 27 at 7 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Later in the summer, Shelley Read of Crested Butte will give a book signing as well as discussion of her book “Go as a River.” This Community Read event will be on July 18. The first 40 people who sign up will receive a free copy of her book.
MRL is partnering with Colorado Canyons Association (CCA) this summer to invite families to an overnight camping trip at Cottonwood Grove on July 8th.
Sign ups will be available for this trip on the library’s website, and you can stop by the library’s reference desk for more information.
All Together Now culminates with a Unity Fair on July 27 at the library. “This festival will feature food, music and heritage from the diverse community that calls Montrose home,” shared Rinne.
Find more at https://www.montroselibrary.org/.