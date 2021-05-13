Time for Tails and Tales at the library

While the school year is winding down, summer activities are revving up. For some of you it may mean vacations, stay-cations, traveling, barbeques, sports, or just a time to relax. For a Montrose Library Youth Services librarian, planning for the Summer Library Adventure began last fall and the fun does not stop until we hit August.
For two months every year, public libraries across the country participate in reading programs and special events that only occur during the summer months. We spend the weeks leading up to June and July curating new book collections, gathering materials, and planning activities that will bring fun for everyone alongside a healthy dose of literature through those stagnant summer months.
Out of an abundance of caution, the summer fun will continue to follow safety guidelines. Therefore, we will provide activity packets instead of having in person programming. This summer’s theme is Tails and Tales and it focuses on animal stories from around the world. The Youth Services librarians have designated each week for a particular type of animal or habitat—water, air, land, working, near your home, endangered, prehistoric, future, and fantasy. Every week registered kids 11 and under will get a “Program in a Bag” which will be full of fun activities and crafts to work on at home.
The big project that kids will be working on together this summer is helping decide on what new games we will add to the Marguerite H. Gill Children’s Room here at the library. Every week that you participate in some way with the Summer Library Adventure, you will get to vote on two new Nintendo games and two new hands-on games for the room (like a new play center or giant board game).
Registration for the Youth Services Summer Library Adventure begins on June 1 via online, in person, or by phone call. If you would like to use our convenient curbside or delivery services, please call or email ahead of time (970-249-9656, option 2 or montroselibrarykids@gmail.com) as registration is necessary to pick up packets for the kids and supplies will be limited.
The MRLD Outreach Van will also bring the same activity packets to three stops in the area in case you cannot get to the library — Olathe Town Park, River Meadows Community, and Northbrook Villas Community. Call for more information or check out our website (www.montroselibrary.org) in the coming weeks. We look forward to seeing you this summer!
Tina Meiners is the Head of Youth and Outreach Services at Montrose Regional Library.
