I have been a librarian for well over a decade, which has become my identity both at work and out and about in my personal life. Regardless of whether I’m on the job or not, I find I’m often sought out to help others find information to answer tough questions. One of the most frequent and burning questions posed to me is this:
Should I finish a book I’m not enjoying?
What a controversial topic, my friends. And I am sorry to say, there is no easy answer for it. Most recently, this discussion came up with my father, who feels guilty if he does not read a book cover to cover, and the same with one of my closest friends and library colleague, who will also stick with a book to the bitter end. I surveyed library staff to weigh in on the topic as well and found a mixed bag of responses.
Kathleen Chambers, circulation assistant, stated, “I’m going to side with the New York Times on this one: if you aren’t enjoying a book after the first few pages, it’s time to put it aside. That doesn’t mean you won’t come back to it. I tried to read The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (by Stieg Larsson) three times and couldn’t get past page 40. On the fourth try, though, I got past the beginning and couldn’t put it down until I finished it.”
Elizabeth Cook, circulation and youth services assistant, feels a little differently: “I struggle to DNF (book lingo for “Do Not Finish”) a book. I don’t know if it’s been ingrained since I was a child, but I like to give a book a chance. Even if I’m reading something I don’t enjoy, I’ll put it down with the intention of coming back to it.”
Tina Meiners, head of youth services, offered her own take on the topic: “Forced reading takes the joy out of it. It does not allow people to use the library for the pure joy of it. If you don’t put a love of reading into the act itself, you’re going to discourage potential readers no matter the age.”
I, for one, used to be in the “stick with it” camp, but as I get older, I have become ruthless. If I don’t like a book even after the first page, I have no qualms with putting it down for another. Maybe it just wasn’t right for me in that moment and I’ll come back to it, or maybe I’ll never think of it again. I firmly believe that there are thousands of books out there (if not more) just waiting to woo us and change our lives (or even just keep us turning one more page after bedtime). I admire readers who choose to read a book to the very end, though, and love to hear about the moments when books have started out difficult but became unputdownable, as they say, in the end.
On which side do you fall? Are you able to scrap a book for greener, page-turning pastures, or are you loyal to a book to the very end?
Lindsay Beckman is head of adult services at the Montrose Regional Library.
