Last year on Sept. 29, the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center (GMAEC) unveiled its new Tour de Cedars event. At this event participants could tour four scenic homes in the area and hear about those locations’ backstories, all while sampling refreshments provided by local businesses and enjoying encounters with visual and performing artists.
This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, GMAEC is still holding the event on Sept. 27, but it will look different than last year, as it will be a “virtual experience.”
“It’s going to be a really cool event and I don’t know how to describe it well to people,” GMAEC Executive Director Deborah Shaffer previously said during the earlier planning stage, “but I guess that you could say we are adapting Tour de Cedars this year into an online event.”
Shaffer made a point in assuring that it will be a visually appealing, well-produced experience, stating it won’t just be comparable to a “Zillow Home Tour.”
This year’s Tour de Cedars will, as a virtual event, obviously not include refreshment and interactions with visual and performing artists, but the drop in price from last year’s event reflects that.
Last year, tickets for Tour de Cedars were $75 per person. This year, participation is $20 a person, $40 a family and $60 for a party. A party is a situation in which a person or group hosts a viewing party at their location.
Like last year, the event will feature four scenic homes in the area, complete with backstories and details about each home.
The first home will be a historic dairy farm. The second will be a home that is designed to be an artistic showcase for the homeowner’s art collection, “complemented by high desert gardens.” The third home will be the “Maison de Terre Bed and Breakfast,” which is described as a “tranquil retreat for guests.” It’s a southwestern adobe, which was built by the homeowners. The fourth and final home will be the “Dream Home on the Fairway,” which is described to have “the best of design and the latest architectural features.”
Proceeds from Tour de Cedars goes toward the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, which is a nonprofit organization. While the previously mentioned ticket prices are $20, $40 and $60, GMAEC will appreciate any additional monetary donations toward the center. The event itself is sponsored by Benson Brothers Aggregate, Cedaredge Land Company, Deer Creek Village Realty, Heritage Title Company, Macht-Liles Real Estate Group and ReMax Mountain West.
The virtual event includes virtual tickets, which can be purchased at grandmesaartscenter.com, where the event page is in the “What’s Happening at GMAEC” slideshow near the top of the page. Participants won’t receive physical tickets, but will instead receive an email with instructions on how to participate in the virtual 2020 Tour de Cedars.
