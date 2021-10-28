Haunted houses, candy and spooky shows are ushering in the anticipated Halloween weekend. Montrose and surrounding communities are offering fun for the family, late night festivities and classic pumpkin chunkin’.
Here are just a few of this weekend’s planned Halloween events:
Thursday
9 — 6 p.m. — Halloween Take and Make, hosted by MADA. Pick up a craft kit and treat bag through Friday, Oct. 29. Bags are available for pickup on a first come, first serve basis. One bag per child;17 N. Sixth St., Montrose.
Friday
2 — 6 p.m. — Olathe Main Street Trick or Treat, hosted by Olathe Business Hub, downtown Olathe. Participating businesses will be handing out treats to kids and costumes are encouraged.
7 — 9 p.m. — Annual radio show at Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray: “Frankenstein.”
7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
7 p.m. — midnight — Sideline Sports Bar Halloween Party, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave. Themed after the 1980s, so wear your best ‘80s costume.
Saturday
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Montrose Farmers’ Market at Centennial Plaza in downtown Montrose. Shop for local produce and goods, enjoy free Y-Hitch carriage rides sponsored by DART, then partake in a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m — noon.
10 a.m. — 11 p.m. — Festivities at DeVries Family Farm, 60542 Gunnison Road, Olathe. Punkin’ Chunkin’ contests for accuracy and distance, face painting, bounce houses, tractor pull, sky divers to national anthem, bookmobile, games, raffles, prizes, horse-drawn wagon rides, vendors (food and other), corn maze, pumpkin patch, straw bale maze with slide into corn pit, haunted night maze and more.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Trick or Treat Street on Main Street. Trick or treat at participating Main Street businesses and then head over to Centennial Plaza and compete in a costume contest from 12 p.m. — 1 p.m. for prizes.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Chow Down Pet Supplies pet costume contest at 535 S. First St., Montrose. Prizes will be announced and the winners contacted on Sunday.
2- 4 p.m. — Trick or treat at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. Trick or treat from one historic building to the next in a spooky wild west setting and bring along your own carved pumpkin to compete in the jack-o’-lantern contest.
6 p.m. — Halloween Party at Storm King Distilling Co., 41 West Main St., Montrose. Music by Josh Bunker and Friends. Costumes encouraged.
5 p.m. — late — Halloween party at Precedence Productions, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. DJ AK 1 will be playing music in the ballroom while kids can enjoy a craft room for $5. No cover charge for children and $10 for 18+. Cocktails and candy will abound.
8 p.m. — close — Town Hall Tavern Halloween Party, 330 E. Main St. Costume contest with prizes. Live DJ.
Sunday
2 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
4 — 6 p.m. — Witches of the Wright, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
The above list is not intended to be exhaustive.