I walked into the free room at the library and spotted it instantly: a copy of “Without Pity” by Ann Rule. It’s hardly one of her more popular books, such as “A Stranger Beside Me” wherein Rule details her personal encounters with serial killer Ted Bundy at the height of his spree, but her name stands out prominently on the cover.
The true crime genre, if it ever fell, is experiencing a resurgence among popular culture. I say “if” because shows like “Forensic Files” and “Dateline” still appear on air, with reruns and new episodes, respectively. There are countless newspaper articles that spring up any time a new development arises in a criminal case, and JonBenét Ramsey still appears in the news despite the fact her murder was in 1996. People have always been fascinated by true crime; I think the difference is now they’re talking about their fascinations.
In part, the outing of obsession comes from the internet age. Countless blogs hash out details of serial murderers and other violent criminals. One such blog, “True Crime Diary,” went on to inspire a bestselling book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by the late Michelle McNamara. McNamara’s research of the Golden State Killer (aka the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker, and the Visalia Ransacker) led to a revitalization in the case. Joseph DeAngelo was arrested in connection with the case in April 2018.
Then there are the podcasts; now much easier to disseminate and listen to than in previous years, podcasts have become the super stars of true crime. Weekly podcasts, such as “True Crime Garage” and “Criminal,” delve into many different topics, but there are also shows, like “Atlanta Monster” and “Dirty John,” that lay out the intricacies of a specific case. One of the largest, “My Favorite Murder” hosted by Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff, adds an attractive, needed brevity to dark subjects — or so multiple sold out tours indicate. They reintroduced me to true crime, and led me to discover a deeper well of the unknown than I had seen before. Without them, I wouldn’t have known who Ann Rule is, let alone get excited at one of her books.
I took the Rule book home with me so I can dive into the cases explored there. Some people find this eagerness strange. To that, I say: true crime explores darkness, but it also studies safety. I know how rare crimes are, and I know what to do if they happen to me because of true crime. True crime provides a valuable education, and is not to be feared. So, pull up a chair; the community welcomes you. As Georgia and Karen would say, “Stay sexy, and don’t get murdered.”
Kacee Eddinger is a youth services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.