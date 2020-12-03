Despite the challenging times COVID-19 presents, Montrose Center for the Arts is introducing two new shows for viewing in December.
Montrose Visual Arts Guild, an MCA member, will present a miniature show with 60-plus paintings, ceramic pieces and even a beautiful two-sided rock painting.
These pieces come from artists throughout the local area. The show is one of the guild’s annual fundraisers, and looks to community support of the organization.
Also featured at the art center is work by Mary Pat Ettinger, an accomplished acrylic artist, who will show her work in the main gallery.
Ettinger draws inspiration from tranquil scenes of flower gardens, quaint houses, canyons and mountains that she finds in her daily environment.
“My hope, as I paint, is that each piece will encourage and give hope ... and a sense of serenity in the midst of turmoil and personal challenges that everyone faces,” Ettinger said, paraphrasing Elton John.
“My gift is my art, and this one’s for you.”
The MCA’s Holiday Art Mart will be open and available for shopping for “truly unique gifts” and the opportunity to support the art center.
In addition to gallery works of fine art, holiday items include hand-carved Santa figurines, ornaments, hand woven garments, jewelry, cards and pottery.
For more information, interested patrons can take a look at the MCA Facebook page, which features a virtual gift shop and gallery.
Customers can bid on auction items and artwork if they prefer to shop online.
“We really appreciate your support,” MCA board member Pat Brown said.
Montrose Center for the Arts will not have a formal First Friday Reception in December, but will be open with extended hours on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Shopping is available Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All visitors are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The MCA is located at 11 S. Park Ave. in Montrose.
Montrose Daily Press Staff Writer Cassie Knust and MCA board member Pat Brown contributed to this report.
