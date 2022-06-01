UpstART indulges our worst impulses in Yasmina Reza’s 'God of Carnage'

UpstART Theater, Ouray County’s own professional theater company, tends towards the heartwarming, often producing life-affirming plays where people confront difficult aspects of life and find some kind of redemption and hope and love.
Their latest project, warns its director, John Kissingford, is not that kind of play. At all. “It’s insane,” he wrote. “It’s not nice. It’s not politically correct. It’s not comforting.
“But golly, it’s funny.”
God of Carnage, running June 3-6 at the Wright Opera House (thewrightoperahouse.org), is a dark comedy, or, per its tagline, “a comedy of manners … minus the manners.”
Two sets of parents get together to smooth things over after their 11-year-old sons have a playground fight, and, inevitably, things get rough… between the parents.
“The play looks at the polite veneer of our daily interactions,” wrote Kissingford, “and asks, what’s beneath? And how thin is that veneer, actually?”
But Kate Kissingford, UpstART’s artistic director, is convinced that there will be “something ironically joyful, or thrilling,” about watching that veneer being stripped away.
“Everyone has had that sort of experience where you’re talking to someone and you have all these judgments,” she said, “and in this play we get to say them, explore our darker {span id=”docs-internal-guid-7e55f017-7fff-d14b-5236-fbe74a7246ec”}{span}—{/span}{/span} maybe truer, actually {span id=”docs-internal-guid-7e55f017-7fff-d14b-5236-fbe74a7246ec”}{span}—{/span}{/span} impulses.”
Lindsey Pierce, a Denver-based actor who will be familiar to local audiences from UpstART’s 2020 production of “The Amish Project,” is also looking forward to the Carnage:
“I’m excited about the chaos, and the shifting allegiances that change lightning quick, and that you’re never quite on solid footing in terms of how these characters are relating to each other,” she said.
And Kevin Lowry is back after several years acting in New York City. His last Colorado production was actually UpstART’s 2017 regional premiere of “Jericho.”
His character tries for much of the play to be the peacemaker, but ultimately fails.
“It’s going to be a challenge to be playing a character who is always right,” he said, and then, with the rest of the cast, burst out laughing.
“Ultimately, isn’t that what everyone thinks?” he continued. “Even though we’re convinced we’re good and right and wholesome, nobody has truth and goodness one hundred percent on their side.”
Reza’s satire is biting and sharply observed, and the play has delighted audiences since its first performances. The play’s London production won the Olivier award for best new comedy, its Broadway production the Tony for best play. In New York, it was the third longest-running play of the 2000’s.
UpstART’s production of God of Carnage runs Friday through Monday, June 3-6, at the Wright Opera House in Ouray. Get tickets at 970-325-4399 or thewrightoperahouse.org.