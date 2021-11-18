The classic melodies of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel may fill the Delta Performing Arts Center this Friday, but so will emotions as the Valley Youth Orchestra bids farewell to its longtime conductor, Deb TenNapel.
After 11 years as conductor, TenNapel is moving onto the next chapter of her life, one that has so far been rich with musical accolades, including her position as concertmaster for the Valley Symphony Orchestra.
“Classics by Candlelight’’ will mark the VYO’s opening concert for the season as approximately 35 young musicians from the three separate youth orchestras (beginning, intermediate, advanced) take the stage. Aside from the classics, the concert will also feature scores such as “White Christmas” and other songs introducing the holiday season.
“After having so much time off with all of the mandates and problems, it’s really great to have a live performance coming where we will have an audience to play for,” TenNapel said. “And the community has been really wonderful supporting the youth orchestra and these kids. We’re very grateful for that and we hope to have a big audience.”
The kids have been working hard since September for the opening performance, with eight weekly rehearsals to prepare them for the night of classics and independent rehearsals in between group sessions. They prepared handmade goodie bags for each audience member as a gesture of appreciation, as well as handwritten notes.
TenNapel said the upcoming concert is really special — it’s also her last performance with the orchestra.
Since joining the Montrose community in 2005, TenNapel has been heavily involved in the music scene where she has performed and conducted with the Valley Symphony Association and taught music lessons.
“It’s bittersweet because I enjoy each and every one of them, old and young, that I work with or that I teach,” TenNapel said. “But I do have some wonderful instructors all the way from Grand Junction, Paonia and Montrose that are going to be stepping in and assisting me with my studio.”
Laura Payne, who joined the VYO as manager in August, will step in as interim director once TenNapel leaves. Her extensive experience in the musical classroom has prepared her for the role, Payne noted. TenNapel feels confident in passing the baton to the interim successor, describing Payne as a godsend to the orchestra.
“When we decided to test the market and see if we could possibly sell our ranch, not really knowing where we were going at the time, we didn’t really have a clear direction then,” TenNapel said of her and her family’s decision to move. “I was just glad that Laura was in the area. She is capable and has lots of experience and training. She works great with kids and they’re just taking to her wonderfully and that’s important to me.”
Payne will continue to fill the role for the remainder of the season. Come early summer, the VSA board members will decide whether they want to open the position up to applicants or keep the interim director on as permanent conductor. Should they decide to keep Payne on as conductor, her current position as manager will be open for applications.
Whichever way the coin flips, Payne said she is committed to the symphony and will serve where she is needed. For now, however, she’s focused on honoring TenNapel and being present for the young musicians through the emotional transition.
“There were some tears the last few weeks, but I think they’re all kind of starting to figure out this is really the very best thing for her and her family,” Payne said.
The move to Great Falls, Montana presents an opportunity for TenNapel to slow down as she integrates into a new community, but reminisces on her time in Montrose. For the conductor, seeing her students grow and having had the opportunity to work with youth and their families has been a special part of her life.
“It’s an important part of our community that I want to keep thriving,” she said.
“Classics by Candlelight” will be held at the Delta Performing Arts Center Saturday Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.