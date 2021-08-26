The Valley Youth Orchestra is tuning its strings for a new season. Like so many other art communities, the VYO wasn’t exempt from the setbacks the pandemic triggered in 2020. Despite the “monkey wrench” that was thrown in the orchestra’s routine the past couple of years, the VYO is now hoping to return to a new normal, said the orchestra’s new manager, Laura Payne.
The orchestra, which serves youths from Colorado’s Uncompahgre, North Fork and Grand Valleys, aims to reunite the students so they can once again play together and “regroup from what was lost last year” due to COVID-19 protocols.
Payne arrived at the VYO on Aug. 1 with a rich history of teaching, directing and performing, but her journey to Montrose began around a year and a half ago when she reached out to VYO Director Debra TenNapel about involvement.
The newly minted manager discussed with the director what was going on in the VYO for music education and once the managerial position opened, TenNapel offered Payne the job.
Payne brings to Montrose 36 years of classroom teaching experience, including her tenure as the Carmel Symphony Education Director while in Indiana. Her move to Montrose marks the first time teaching outside a traditional classroom setting as well as working specifically with a youth orchestra. The manager plans to teach classes at Precedence Music Academy in addition to her role with the VYO.
As a board-run non-profit organization, the VYO provides small group performances for community nursing and assisted living homes as well as performances at local schools and community locations.
The orchestra is divided into smaller three orchestras: The Concertino I includes beginner students, the Philharmonic II comprises intermediate students and the Symphonic III Chamber Orchestra is made up of advanced students. The nonprofit offers membership to youths between the ages of 8 and 18 and requires at least one year of previous string lessons before beginners can audition.
Traditionally, the orchestra and its sectionals are taught entirely by TenNapel, but due to Payne’s previous experience in teaching “low strings,” the new manager will also take on lessons for cello and bass sections.
“We will break them into smaller groups, focus on what their little issues are for the music and then bring them together, so I’ll help with the small ensemble,” said Payne, who said she’s looking forward to working one-on-one with students.
While the title may be new to Payne, managing an orchestra isn’t. As an orchestra teacher in the classroom, Payne would produce programs and concerts, plan field trips and transportation, work with parents and administrators all while directing. Keeping the orchestra organized, reserving locations and setting up rehearsals and assisting board members won’t be an added burden for the seasoned teacher.
Payne said the orchestra serves as the only organized outlet in the valley for youths able or wanting to play a stringed instrument.
“I feel pretty committed to making sure that students who want to play a stringed instrument have a place to go and can play in the valley. The Valley Symphony does that for them,” said Payne.
With auditions opening up on Aug. 28, VYO encourages new and current students to play something they’re comfortable performing so TenNapel can determine which of the three orchestras would best play to their strengths.
VYO discusses goals each musician hopes to achieve for the year, listens to them play a solo piece and some scales to gauge technique and finally conducts a brief sight reading as part of the audition process.
Once invited to the orchestra, musicians pay a $100 registration/tuition fee that includes tuition for rehearsals and concerts, helps cover expenses such as salaries for the director and manager, sheet music and copies, professional recordings, online auctions, field trips and other activities.
Partial and full scholarships are available for students unable to meet the registration fee requirement, as well as payment plans as needed. VYO primarily raises funds through grants, donations, T-shirt sponsorships and the annual Dinner Concert and Silent Auction held in the spring.
The nonprofit has also accumulated its own set of instruments for students unable to acquire their own.
Because the 2020 annual fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic, Payne remarked that the orchestra is hoping to recover their losses from last year through the 2022 fundraiser.
While these funds help cover the costs of trips and other expenses, they also help cover private tutoring sessions, a unique addition and requirement on behalf of the VYO.
Payne noted that in her history of teaching, approximately 15-20% of students would take private lessons, but in the VYO, students are required to participate in ensemble rehearsals, use private lessons to improve their skills for the ensemble and take these lessons home for practice. Each orchestral grouping is supported by either more advanced youth orchestra members or adult mentors from the Valley Symphony Orchestra.
The VYO is scheduled to commence rehearsals for the first trimester of the season next month and hope to regroup on cancelled or delayed plans from the pandemic.
Overall, Payne sees the orchestra as a community dedicated to giving students a space to express themselves.
“Finding something that’s a positive expression of emotions is so important,” said Payne. “So we want to provide them a community where they feel safe, where they can make mistakes, where they can get better at something, where they can have a common goal and they have a community of people who have like-minded interests.”
Auditions are held this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delta Family Center (formerly Delta MS Band room) at 401 E. 10th St. in Delta.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
