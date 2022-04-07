VSA’s 50th season Concludes with a flourish and a farewell

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents its final concerts of its Jubilee Season on Saturday, April 23, (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, April 24 (3 p.m.) at the Montrose Pavilion.
The concert theme, “Let’s Dance!” will showcase dance styles through the ages and speak to the unity among the arts and how they draw on each other for inspiration.
The all-volunteer performing arts organization will conclude its landmark 50th Jubilee Season with a flourish — and a farewell — as performers honor long-time VSA conductor Michael J. Kern in his last performances with the VSA.
“This is truly the end of an era, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to Mike for dedicating over a quarter-century to the organization,” VSA Board President Hartland J. Clubb Jr. said. “He’s grown tremendously as its conductor, and what he’s accomplished and given in service to our regional community is no small thing.”
“The afternoon will be a delight and full of movement and flair,” VSA Board Treasurer Priscilla Fry said. “To make the concert even more exciting, live dance performances will accompany many of the musical selections, including In the Mood, The Lord of the Dance, Blue Tango, A Salute to Big Bands, and more.”
Dancers will include individuals, couples, and groups, many representing regional dance studios A Time to Dance (Montrose) and In-Step Dance Academy (Cedaredge).
“As the VSA closes out its 50th season, we want to thank our regional all-volunteer performing artists who dedicate so much of their time and talent to bring superb performances throughout the year,” Clubb said.
The VSA supports musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.
Clubb also acknowledged the regional support that the VSA relies on to continue to bring classical music to life.
“Our gratitude goes out to all of our audiences, our concert partners, and our many sponsors, underwriters, advertisers, and donors who helped us make the music possible throughout our 50th season, especially after such a difficult couple of years leading up to it.”
Bank of the West is the group’s April concert partner, “…and they have an outstanding record of supporting the arts in local and regional communities,” Clubb said.
“An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that’s valuable,” said Bank of the West Delta Branch Manager Gary Schwartz. “We hope all the individuals, families, and businesses in our communities will continue to enjoy the benefits of this amazing orchestra and support them by attending their concerts and through generous individual giving.”
“Without business support to complement individual giving, organizations like the VSA could not survive,” Fry said. “We’re so grateful to have Bank of the West as a jubilee season concert partner, and we would like to extend to them a special and heartfelt thank you.”
For information, upcoming concerts and news on the 2022-2023 season, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.org.
Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.