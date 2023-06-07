Wendy Videlock chosen as the sixth Western Slope Poet Laureate

The Telluride Institute names a new Western Slope Poet Laureate every two years, and this year the institution partnered with Grand Valley Creative Alliance to announce Palisade poet Wendy Videlock as the next laureate on May 20.
“Poetry is the first thing that people turn to during times of loss, grief and sorrow, and also during moments of great celebration,” wrote Videlock to the Daily Press. “Although it’s true that poetry is a sacred art, it’s also true that poetry is fundamentally fun. I’m delighted to represent the art across the Western Slope.”
The Western Slope Poet Laureate’s territory spans 32 counties, including Montrose and Ouray, as well as the Ute Mountain Ute, Southern Ute and Navajo tribal lands.
Videlock has published four books of poetry, including her most recent “Wise to the West” from 2022. Last year, Videlock also published her collection “The Poetic Imaginarium: A Worthy Difficulty” through Fruita’s Lithic Press. The collection expands beyond poetry, including critical essays and original artwork, as she is also a visual artist.
Videlock’s work has been published in such places as the New York Times, Hudson Review, and Best American Poetry.
In April, Videlock held a poetry workshop and open reading at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile. The poet not only shared her own work but opened the stage for other local poets, playwrights and comedians for a night of talent and empathy.
As for her two-year term as laureate, Videlock has plans to further spread the imprint poetry leaves on us.
“During my term I hope to enlist regional poets to attend all sorts of community events, from city council meetings to art openings to school board meetings to graduations, in order to deliver a short introductory poem or invocation,” shared Videlock. “In this way poetry will be part of our everyday community workings, which helps us all be a little bit more aware of how powerful language can be.”
This program, Get the Word Out, will bridge regional writers to the larger community. The new poet laureate is hopeful that the program, in addition to incorporating poetry's reflective and healing nature, also accomplishes additional elements: revealing poetry as enjoyable, pleasurable and accessible.
“By doing this (program), I hope to help remove those pesky anti-poetry deflector shields so many people had installed back in high school,” Videlock said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone