Wendy Videlock chosen as the sixth Western Slope Poet Laureate

Wendy Videlock of Palisade is named the sixth Western Slope Poet Laureate by The Telluride Institute. (Courtesy photo/Wendy Videlock)

The Telluride Institute names a new Western Slope Poet Laureate every two years, and this year the institution partnered with Grand Valley Creative Alliance to announce Palisade poet Wendy Videlock as the next laureate on May 20. 

“Poetry is the first thing that people turn to during times of loss, grief and sorrow, and also during moments of great celebration,” wrote Videlock to the Daily Press. “Although it’s true that poetry is a sacred art, it’s also true that poetry is fundamentally fun. I’m delighted to represent the art across the Western Slope.”



