The Montrose Center for the Arts is hosting an interactive Western murder-mystery dinner and theater on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
The bar opens at 6 p.m., with dinner and mystery theater at 7 p.m.
The setting is 1888, in Buffalo Chip, Colorado, home of ranchers, gunslingers, gamblers, outlaws and church ladies — but one of them is a no-good scoundrel!
Gussy up in your best Western duds and mosey on over to figure out “whodunnit,” while enjoying “good likker” and great grub, catered by Camp Robber.
Attendees also have the chance to win a Western painting now on display at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave.
Tickets are $60; corporate sponsorship tables are $450.
These can be purchased at the MCA, Tiffany’s Etc. at 439 Main St., Camelot Gardens, 16612 S. Townsend Ave., or mc4arts.net.
All proceeds benefit the MCA. For more information, contact 970-787-9428.
