Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson, left, and Anna Arzumanyan, will perform Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Montrose Pavilion for the Western Slope Concert Series.

The Western Slope Concert Series will present two concerts featuring Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson, violin, and Anna Arzumanyan, piano on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 3 p.m. at Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Art Center in Grand Junction and Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion.

The violin/piano duo will present a dazzling program of Armenian and American works, featuring George Gershwin, Komitas, Jennifer Higdon, and Khachaturian and John Williams. 



