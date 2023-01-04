The Western Slope Concert Series will present two concerts featuring Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson, violin, and Anna Arzumanyan, piano on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 3 p.m. at Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Art Center in Grand Junction and Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion.
The violin/piano duo will present a dazzling program of Armenian and American works, featuring George Gershwin, Komitas, Jennifer Higdon, and Khachaturian and John Williams.
Tickets are available online. Price: $17 general admission, $5 for children 13-18, and 12-and-under free. Get your tickets early. Call 970-234-5661 for more information, or buy tickets online at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
Artist bios:
Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson, violin
Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson is a leader in numerous fields: performance, artistic direction, arts advocacy, administration, education, career research, entrepreneurship, and academia. She holds performance degrees from The Juilliard School and a doctorate in education from Teachers College, Columbia University.
As violinist, she has received acclaim from leading publications including The New York Times, been soloist with ensembles such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and recorded for leading record labels. Dr. Ondracek-Peterson is a leader in multiple organizations – executive director of the Diehn School at Old Dominion University and festival director of the Crested Butte Music Festival. Additionally, she holds an MBA with specializations in both leadership and entrepreneurship.
Anna Arzumanyan, piano
Russian-Armenian pianist Anna Arzumanyan made her debut at age 9 in Sochi, Russia. A student of Erna Savchenko and Svetlana Medvedskay, Ms. Arzumanyan competed and performed, appearing as a soloist with the Belorussian State Orchestra, the Rostov Philharmonic, the Sochi Symphony Orchestra, and as a soloist at festivals throughout Eastern Europe. At a young age, Ms. Arzumanyan was selected for sponsorship by the prestigious New Name Foundation.
With their support, she performed frequently across the Soviet Union and participated in masterclasses and performances at the Moscow Conservatory. Ms. Arzumanyan went on to perform as a soloist in France and Belgium.
Before emigrating to the United States, she received her masters degrees in piano performance and chamber music performance from the Yerevan State Conservatory, where she studied with Alexander Gourgenov. Shortly after her arrival in Colorado, Ms. Arzumanyan became a frequent collaborator with the Moscow String Quartet. In her years as a Coloradan, Ms. Arzumanyan has established herself as a regular chamber player, teacher and performer.
