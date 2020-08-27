Many have been inspired by renowned late-1800s Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, one of the most influential artists, known for his work in Expressionism. Van Gogh, who used color as his main avenue of expression, is known to have completed between 900 to 2,100 paintings.
For any aspiring artist, there are plenty of paintings from which to draw inspiration when it comes to van Gogh. But it was the work that featured agriculture and the vastness of the fields with crows soaring above that caught the attention of Gina Grundemann as a student in college working toward a fine arts degree.
“Van Gogh was a fantastic drawer, and his paintings were very expressive with a lot of organic patterns of nature,” Grundemann said.
Today, the local artist continues to paint work that is similar nature, fascinated by the Western Slope landscapes and the animals in the fields that accompany the terrain.
“It seems like I’m always intrigued through the landscape and movement in the landscape,” Grundemann said. “I want to have it be fluid so that the viewer can follow a path through my landscape paintings.”
During her time at college, Grundemann also appreciated American Regionalism art, which is work that depicts smaller towns and rural communities. Growing up in western Montana, Grundemann spent time on her grandparents’ farms and would go on scenic walks, exploring the landscape and soaking up the environment around her.
Soon, Grundemann started drawing and painting, but her first two years at college were focused on photography, for which she received an academic minor. After, she started printmaking, a medium that involves unique technicality and allows an artist to create multiple works of art by repeating a printing process on an original print.
But the technicality and analytical nature of printmaking became more than what she hoped for. It was painting that spoke to Grundemann.
“The painting was much more spontaneous for me and I could freely dab my brush in a pile of paint,” she said. “It was more expressive for me and more spontaneous, and that’s what I gravitated towards.”
Although she often paints in her studio, a few times a month Grundemann will do some plein air painting — plein air being a French expression for “open air” and refers to painting outdoors, where an artist has a complete open view of a subject or environment.
Grundemann, when plein air painting, lets the moment come to her, choosing to let the environment influence her work on the canvas.
“I’ll just be out there where you can see the butterfly as you’re painting, or you’ll have weather pattern changes,” she said. “It’s about being out there in the environment and trying to paint as quickly as you can before the light changes.”
There’s color mixing involved, too. Grundemann will look at the sky and see a darker blue, and later will spot a lighter blue. The process is part of Grundemann always actively creating.
When painting, either in a studio or outside, her approach is simple, but Grundemann appreciates how different the process can be. The ever-changing nature of art is what drew her to the practice.
“I have always been driven to be creative on whatever I’m working on, and being a painter is one of the most creative things I do,” Grundemann said. “There’s always a new image and new challenge.”
Recently, Grundemann completed an oil on canvas piece of an early-1940 Velocette motorcycle for the Motor Art Madness exhibit at Montrose Center for the Arts. She thought the Velocette was a “beautiful bike,” and wanted to do a piece for the show, as she often rides with her husband, Bob, on a motorcycle. Often, she’ll get a good view of the Western Slope landscape when on the back of the motorcycle and try to snap a photograph, always looking for the next subject to paint.
The two were heavily involved with the recent Unknown Motorcycle Show that took place earlier this month in Montrose.
An avid gardener, Grundemann spends the fall and winter painting, and the spring and summer working on her garden. In fact, she says gardening and painting are similar in certain ways.
“It’s the same thing with gardening and landscape,” she said. “It’s a different sort of landscape to create.”
To see Grundemann’s work, visit Montrose Center for the Arts, located at 11 S. Park Ave., or Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade. Also, head to her website or visit etsy.com/shop/GinaGArt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.