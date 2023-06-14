The Montrose Wine and Food Festival this weekend is back and may be bigger than ever, as organizers hope to bring in a record 2,000 guests and raise $100,000 for the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.

 “We’ve got fantastic food vendors, we’ve got fantastic wineries, we bought a whole slew of wine glasses,” said club Executive Director Bud Taylor.



