The Montrose Wine and Food Festival this weekend is back and may be bigger than ever, as organizers hope to bring in a record 2,000 guests and raise $100,000 for the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.
“We’ve got fantastic food vendors, we’ve got fantastic wineries, we bought a whole slew of wine glasses,” said club Executive Director Bud Taylor.
The annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the club and accounts for about one-quarter of its budget, which Taylor said goes toward staff and extra “fun programming” that isn’t directly required by the conditions of grants the club is funded by.
For example, after one festival the club was able to buy about 60 pounds of Legos, and this funding also helps implement new activities like cooking and mental health awareness programming.
After a few slow years due to the pandemic, 2023 will be a year of firsts for the festival. For one, it will move to a new, outdoor venue at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheatre that Taylor thinks will allow for more guests and give them a chance to enjoy the tastings while getting some fresh air.
More than 30 vendors will be at Saturday’s Grand Tasting which runs from 1 to 5 p.m., and for the first time, a handful of craft vendors will join the beverage and food vendors and sell products like bath bombs and knick-knacks. One fun vendor, Bogus Bakery, keeps with the “Wine and Food” theme by creating novelties like jewelry boxes that look just like cakes and sweets.
Food and beverage providers will be coming in from around the state, and each ticket holder will get a wine glass with admission to sample drinks from vendors like Montrose-based vineyard LaNoue DuBois.
Plenty of food vendors will be in attendance too, including local joints like Crash Burger, Jimmers Steak BBQ and Grill and Montrose Donuts and Deli. Taylor said he asked them all to provide small samples too, though guests will have to pay for larger meals.
Vendors will also be allowed to sell bottles of beer and wine right at the festival, a new rule Taylor said will appeal to guests who like what they taste and attract more vendors.
Taylor said the new location and sales rule will hopefully bring in more guests as the club shoots for record attendance this year. It also dropped the ticket price from $65 per person to $35 for the grand tasting, which Executive Assistant Alayna Akinn hopes will help draw a crowd.
“We’re hoping to bring the people back,” she said.
While the event was held at The Bridges Golf and Country Club in the years leading up to COVID, the pandemic forced organizers to look for a bigger space in 2021, and the past two events have been held at the Montrose County Event Center. Last year brought in about 500 guests, though Taylor said some earlier events drew closer to 1,000.
This year’s festival will see even more vendors, though, and live music will anchor the afternoon as the Neon Sky Band will play from 1 to 4 p.m. After that, Townsquare Media will bring in a DJ to crank out the hits for the last hour of the festival, while organizers begin turning the space over for the sponsor dinner.
A silent auction, with prizes from more than 20 vendors, including Magic Circle Players and Bananas Fun Park in Grand Junction, will also run throughout the event.
