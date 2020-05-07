The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday announced the cancelation of the 17th annual Montrose Wine & Food Festival scheduled for May 30.

Here is part of the statement from the Boys & Girls Club: “After much discussion between the festival committee, the festival venue and major sponsors and the BCBGC board and staff (the non-profit who benefits from the festival), it was determined with the unclear future of what social distancing precautions will be in relation to COVID-19 and the nature of of the festival, which typically draws several hundreds of attendees (with a festival record of 1,000 people in 2019), there was no feasible way to hold the festival in May or even determine a viable postponement date.”

The festival is the biggest fundraiser for the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. The smaller “A Taste of Colorado” event which accompanies the festival has also been canceled.

The organization asks those able to make donations to visit ColoradoGives.org/BlackCanyonBoysGirlsClub/overview.

Tags

Load comments