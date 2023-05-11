You can fly: Weehawken presents Peter Pan production

Weehawken's dance students gave a performance of The Nutcracker last winter. (Courtesy photo/Erika Story)

Get sprinkled with pixie dust and find your inner child-like wonder with Weehawken’s next production. This weekend Weehawken Dance students will give whimsical performances of Peter Pan. 

According to Trisha Oakland, program director for Weehawken Creative Arts Centers, the school’s dance productions “organically grew” after people fell in love with the first winter program in 2006, two years after Weehawken opened as a fine arts program in Ouray County. 



