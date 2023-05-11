You can fly: Weehawken presents Peter Pan production

Get sprinkled with pixie dust and find your inner child-like wonder with Weehawken’s next production. This weekend Weehawken Dance students will give whimsical performances of Peter Pan.
According to Trisha Oakland, program director for Weehawken Creative Arts Centers, the school’s dance productions “organically grew” after people fell in love with the first winter program in 2006, two years after Weehawken opened as a fine arts program in Ouray County.
Now, the dance company trains students ages two and a half up to 18. This year it has more than 300 dancers from Ridgway, Ouray, Montrose, Silverton, and other nearby communities.
Oakland said many students started with Weehawken Dance’s programs fairly young. Her own daughter started when she was little, and this weekend’s production will be her last before she graduates from high school.
Natasha Pyeatte, dance teacher and artistic director for Weehawken Dance, is the pilot for the school’s productions. She created the first production back in 2006, and every year since then they’ve done a winter and spring show.
In the winter, Weehawken alternates between Polar Express and The Nutcracker. For spring, performances rotate between five different shows, with Peter Pan being the first.
Oakland affirms these productions are no ordinary dance recital.
“This is like nothing else you've ever seen in youth performing. Natasha puts together a complete production,” said Oakland.
Unlike a traditional dance recital where each dance class performs its own piece with no relation to one another, this weekend’s Peter Pan tells a story.
“This is a full scale production,” continued Oakland, one that is complete with massive backdrops, aerial rigging and costumes.
Pyeatte’s mother has helped by hand-sewing ornate costume and her father has built most of the set pieces.
Aside from Pyeatte, Weehawken has eight other dance teachers, who all offer classes in ballet, jazz, tap, aerial dance, and hip hop.
“Every student has an opportunity to perform,” said Oakland, explaining that each class has at least one number in the show in order to display its variety of styles. The school then holds lead role auditions for the upper level dancers.
The production kicks off with an evening performance of Peter Pan Sweets at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, on May 11. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This is the only showing of Peter Pan Sweets, which is a more condensed version of the Peter Pan production meant to show off the skills of Weehawken’s pre- and primary dancers — ages 2 to 8 — with upper level dancers leading them.
The first performance of Peter Pan will be May 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, followed by two showings on Saturday, May 13: one in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second from 6 p.m. to 9 pm.
The last chance to see Peter Pan before it is gone is on Sunday, May 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This “spectacular show,” Oakland declared, will blow away the audience with what the dancers and teachers have put into it.
Tickets are available online at https://weehawkenarts.org/. The shows are split cast, so be sure to check out each show's program online before ordering your tickets, since they are non-refundable and non-transferable between shows.
General admission is $8 for children, $10 for seniors, and $17 for adults. Reserved seating starts at $25.
Summer registration is also open online. Those interested can find more information on Weehawken’s website and social media. Summer classes begin June 12.
Weehawken also offers a youth theater in Ouray County — a collaboration between it nd the schools there. The arts center has a youth art instructor that teaches art classes for young children and their parents all the way up to teenagers.
“I hope everyone has a chance to come and see a show,” shared Oakland on Weehawken’s upcoming events.
Tick, tock, tick tock … get your tickets for one of Peter Pan’s showings before they are sold out.
