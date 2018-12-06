Some years ago, I had thought I wanted to just paint all of the time. Many non-artists think that’s what we artists do. The reality of it is, there are other things that come up. Some call it “life.” I do know artists who paint a good portion of the day, or at least most days, some of the time. However, I know many more artists who don’t.
Some, who aren’t full-time artists making their entire living from their art have an important duty called a job. They often make up a large portion of artists who think they would like to just paint all day. Unless you are financially independent and have an almost maniacal focus, it is not realistic to just paint all day.
Those who do make their living solely from their art are few in number. Something like less than 1 percent of those making art and who want to be full-time artists can do it and they don’t paint all of the time. There are other obligations that require some of those precious 24 hours we each have in the day.
So then. With all of this free time we have when we aren’t painting, what is it we artist’s do?
Some of us “imagine” painting. Look at something and think, how would I paint that? Some of us are ordering supplies, signing up for art shows and updating our websites. If lucky enough to have a gallery that is actually selling some work, we are framing and shipping paintings to that gallery.
Some of us are drawing out our ideas, thinking about art, listening to podcasts, reading about art or how to make a living as an artist. Some of us are teaching classes, attending classes or looking through magazines at upcoming shows to enter, who’s offering classes, or maybe just going to the gym.
Of course, some of us are mowing the lawn, raking leaves, fixing the plumbing (not me), fixing the car (not me either) or looking for someone to do these things. Sometimes we are going over to a relatives house for supper, or planning the next great adventure.
In his book, “Art and Fear,” Ted Orland says that it is estimated that most artists actually only spend 25 percent of their time in the studio painting. The rest of the time is spent on administrative duties and just living life.
Me? I’m working on my canoe and filling framing orders. For those who have asked, the canoe is coming along nicely. So far it has been all prep work getting ready to actually start laying the strips. I should be ready to do that sometime next week … maybe.
Being an artist isn’t all about painting but you can’t really be a painting kind of artist unless you are painting. Therein lies the dilemma. Life does get in the way as we artists like to say but so far it is better than having a job.
So, in the meantime, I’ll see you in town when I’m not in the shop building frames or working on my canoe.
Mike Simpson is a nationally recognized artist who with his wife, Kathy, operate Simpson Gallery, Studio and Frame Shop from their home space in Montrose. Sign up for his newsletter at www.mikesimpsonart.com. He can also be followed at www.facebook/simpsongalleryandstudio or www.facebook.com/mikesimpsonfineart.
