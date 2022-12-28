It’s 2010, or maybe 2011, and I am about to use my ultimate weapon. You see, my brother has been on the PlayStation 3 for over an hour now when he was told he is supposed to take turns with me. It has been my turn for what feels like millennia but more like two minutes and he won’t relinquish that controller, so I must do what I must and create drama so mom forces him to hand the controller over.
I loved video games. I followed StarCraft tournaments, spent hours watching Let’s Plays, and cut my teeth in the living room battle field of who gets to play on the console first. I still adore video games, finishing the latest Pokedex and logging into my beloved MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV to still play with my brother, two cat siblings in a lalafell world.
Reminiscing about how I got into games, and the way that love only grew with me, is reflective of what I see in the Children’s Room on the regular. Today’s youth still talk about watching Minecraft Let’s Plays and teens nervously ask if they too are allowed play on our Switch consoles (yes, as long as you are under 18 or accompanying a child). We get great numbers every time we host a game night for the tween/teen demographic.
Last time you and I talked, patron of the paper, I introduced you to our newly developing Adult Graphic Novels. Today I am introducing you to another brand new circulating collection: video games. For a year now at the library, we have been developing a circulating video game collection based on the popularity we have seen at other locations.
Addy, in adult services, and I have been purchasing, debating, purchasing again and excitedly looking at each other’s shelves while we have been developing this project. It took a long time of behind the scenes logistics that our supervisors and CORPS department would discuss and explain and I would nod my head pretending I knew what all these codes mean. Somehow, some way, we made it here.
If you have ever checked out one of our kits before, it works exactly the same way. We have separated the games with E and E10+ (that is, Everyone and Everyone 10 and older) ratings in the Youth Services Department, while the occasional E10+, T, and M (Teen and Mature, which is older teen to adult) ratings will be in the Teen/Adult Department.
Libraries are no longer all about books, and I feel like that is very important to understand. Books are still our main service, but as the world changes and public needs evolve, so too does what we provide. Libraries are now spaces of collaboration, the rule of staying silent or you will be shushed has loosened into an indoor voice policy, and knowledge and skills are now developed mainly through technology than the Encyclopedia Britannica.
I don’t want to rehash what we already know about games, about its services in teaching collaboration and teamwork and problem solving. We already know all this! What I want is to open your mind to the library as being a space for more than just what it used to be, and allow it to transform into what it can be.
We’re very excited to introduce this new collection in the new year, and can’t wait to hear all about your digital adventures and other games you’d like to see.
Nancy Nightingale is youth services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
