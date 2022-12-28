It’s 2010, or maybe 2011, and I am about to use my ultimate weapon. You see, my brother has been on the PlayStation 3 for over an hour now when he was told he is supposed to take turns with me. It has been my turn for what feels like millennia but more like two minutes and he won’t relinquish that controller, so I must do what I must and create drama so mom forces him to hand the controller over.

I loved video games. I followed StarCraft tournaments, spent hours watching Let’s Plays, and cut my teeth in the living room battle field of who gets to play on the console first. I still adore video games, finishing the latest Pokedex and logging into my beloved MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV to still play with my brother, two cat siblings in a lalafell world.



