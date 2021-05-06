Here’s a question you may have come across on social media before: “If you were stranded on a desert island, what one book would you take with you?”
I’m guessing many of you would veer toward the practical side and pick “Bushcraft 101” or the “SAS Survival Handbook.”
A sizable minority would probably pick something situationally appropriate and inspirational like “Life of Pi.”
Or perhaps you would simply pick your favorite novel, that one title you could read over and over and enjoy every time.
This question crossed my mind after reading the true story of Christopher Knight, a man known as the North Pond Hermit, in “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit.”
For reasons he could barely articulate himself, Mr. Knight decided one day in 1986 to abandon society and all his possessions and set up camp in the remote woods of his native Maine.
His isolation continued for 27 years until he was caught raiding a nearby summer camp for food.
Most of the items Knight stole were necessary for survival, but this included reading material, from magazines to lengthy novels.
Although he kept a radio at his hermit camp, his stolen book collection numbered in the hundreds.
Not everyone is a reader, but it seems like there’s something about being alone that makes us want a book. Whether it’s a backpacking trip, or the prospect of a few nights in a hospital, a book just seems essential because it’s a doorway out of isolation into a different world.
For me—and I suspect for many others—2020 felt a bit like being in an isolated camp in the woods. You may have loved being in lockdown at first—all the time in the world to simply read for pleasure (or reorganize the spice cabinet).
But over time, social distancing left me feeling more and more like a lonely hermit on a hill.
Skimming through my reading list, the true life adventure books I chose seem almost like a cry for help: “81 Days Below Zero,” the story of a World War II pilot who survived nearly three months of isolation trying to find his way out of the wilderness.
“The White Darkness:” The story of a man attempting to become the first to solo navigate across the Antarctic continent. And of course, the title speaks for itself: “438 Days: An Extraordinary True Story of Survival at Sea.”
It may sound silly, but living through the year of COVID is probably your own isolation survival story. It may be tempting to say “it wasn’t really that bad,” but I think about all of those in the most vulnerable populations who probably didn’t feel safe even going to church or setting foot in a grocery store.
Zoom meetings and telephone calls just aren’t the same.
At least our hermit camps had the option of book delivery or free downloads on Libby. Did a book bring you some joy and help you get through?
Another social media quiz I’ve seen pop up recently is “what did you miss the most during COVID?”
Although a few rare individuals have said “it was great! Lifelong loner here!” most of the responses came down to something social that we missed. Dining out, concerts, parties, hugs.
I’m glad that books didn’t have to be on that list, and I’m proud that libraries across the country prioritized making them accessible to everyone. You had a lifeline back into the world—or an escape into another—as a deadly pandemic raged on.
Jonathan Heath is an Administrative Assistant at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.