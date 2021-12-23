We can look forward to the New Year starting in less than two weeks. This is a busy time a year with all of the holidays in December, but it can also be a great time to plan any New Year’s Resolutions. The library has numerous books to help you prepare for those goals.
One common resolution is reducing stress. One way to do that and improve your overall health is to spend more time in nature. Florence Williams wrote about the importance of time spent in nature in
The Nature Fix. In Soulful Simplicity, Courtney Carver wrote about how minimalism can reduce stress and increase happiness. She embraced minimalism to help cope with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.
We may not all ascribe to minimalism, but another way to simplify your environment is by becoming more organized. The library has many books to help with this. You could check out Julie Vadnal’s book, “The Real Simple Method to Organizing Every Room,” for a practical guide to organizing any area.
If you need to de-clutter more vigorously, and get rid of a large stash of unnecessary items, you might want to check out Margareta Magnusson’s “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.”
That book describes how to embrace minimalism and differentiate between items you might want to keep and items you can easily get rid of.
Another popular resolution, that I plan to follow, is eating at home more. That can be a wonderful way to save money and eat healthier food.
“The Reducetarian Cookbook,” by Brian Kateman, shows ways to reduce your consumption of eggs, meat, and dairy products while adding more legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables to your diet. If you would like more information on healthy vegetables, and ways to reduce your lectin intake, you could check out “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Dr. Steven Gundry.
Dan Buettner’s cookbook, “The Blue Zones Kitchen,” is inspired by places in the world where people live the longest and are the healthiest. The distinct ingredients and cooking styles, from various blue zones, inform each recipe.
You can stop by the library, or call us, for more information and a head start on a wide variety of New Years’ Resolutions. We are happy to provide a book, DVD, CD, audiobook, e-book or e-audio book to help you on your way!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
