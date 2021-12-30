The Montrose Regional Library staff offers a few picks for the new year:
Laura’s pick: “The Elephant Whisperer” by Lawrence Anthony.
A wonderful story about conservation, the power of communication and one man’s bond with a herd of rogue elephants in Zululand, Africa.
Lawrence Anthony agrees to take custody of a rambunctious herd of elephants, which had previously escaped another reserve and caused property damage, and bring them to his newly established game reserve, Thula Thula.
What unfolds is a heartwarming and captivating tale full of trial, error, and adventure. Anthony’s storytelling will draw you in from the first page.
Barbara’s pick: “Don’t Look For Me” by Wendy Walker.
The reviews on this book said that it is gripping and hard to put down. I agree! It grabs you from the first few pages and does not stop intriguing you until the end.
The story is descriptive, imaginative and well thought out. The characters are well developed and there is an underlying drama of guilt, forgiveness, hatred, blame and love throughout.
I highly recommend it if you have an afternoon or evening to put off whatever you had planned and finish the book!
Elizabeth’s pick: “When Life Gives You Mangos” by Kereen Getten.
When I first saw this book, the beautiful cover art instantly caught my eye. Next, the short description on the inside cover and Kereen Getten’s knack for prose drew me in even deeper.
A middle grade debut novel about a young Jamaican girl struggling with amnesia, her best friend, and a new girl in the village; “When Life Gives You Mangos” weaves a wonderfully atmospheric story with a shocking plot twist that will make you want to go back and read it all over again. A fun and interesting read for kids and adults!
James’ pick: “The Song Machine” by John Seabrook.
If you like great journalism, history or music, then sink your teeth into this novel. World-renowned writer John Seabrook dives deep into the underbelly of corporate music with detailed stories and quotes from the producers and artists who brought the most popular songs to American rock and R&B for over 30 years. Enjoy this stroll through music history in one weekend or by smaller morsels, one chapter at a time!
Tina’s pick: “All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team” by Christina Soontornvat.
This Newbery Honor and Sibert Honor book describes in detail the harrowing race to save the twelve boys and their coach from a flooded cave in 2018.
First-hand interviews and vivid color images keep you riveted to see how the world came together to rescue the boys. It is a miraculous story showing the ingenuity and bravery of those willing to help in times of great need.
There is also a NOVA-PBS documentary available through the Montrose Library video database, Kanopy, called Thai Cave Rescue that I also highly recommend.
John’s pick: “The Last Waltz” by The Band.
In a recent attempt to summit Mt. Sneffels, I scrambled up the precarious approach repeating the opening lyrics to “Up on Cripple Creek” like a mantra in my head. “When I get off of this mountain, you know where I want to go?”
Where I wanted to go, aside from off of this mountain, was back in time to The Band’s final concert in 1976. With its star-studded group of guest performers, raucous energy, and celebratory yet bittersweet mood, “The Last Waltz” hits all the right notes and is one of my favorite live recordings.