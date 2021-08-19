After a challenging year due to COVID, the Valley Youth Orchestra is looking ahead to building up its membership and its upcoming concerts.
The VYO will host auditions for violin, viola, cello and bass from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Delta Family Center, 401 E. 10th St., Delta. Auditions are meant to be “kid-friendly” with students signing up for 10-minute slots. They are asked to play a piece they have been working on and are asked to play a piece they are not familiar with to show their ability to sight read.
Those conducting the auditions will also talk with the student to assess their goals and where they think they should be placed in the organization. Students are also given a feedback form at the end so it is also a learning experience for them.
VYO, which began in January 1999, is a string orchestra with three groups based on ability — beginner, intermediate and advanced. The members range from ages 6-18 and are from all around the Western Slope. Conductor/ Director Debra TenNapel, a violinist by trade, has been leading the group since July 2011.
The three groups come together for three performances a season, said VYO Manager Laura Payne. The organization works by trimester so the first concert is usually at the end of November with a holiday theme. The second concert is in March which is tied with its primary fundraiser for the year. This concert is the only show where attendees are asked to pay for tickets.
The third concert is in May and is considered an “end of the year” show. This year, the group will be using this as a travel concert/ opportunity. This experience had been cancelled in the past due to COVID, but the hope is students can take part this season. The students will be going up to Salt Lake City or Denver. Wherever they go, Payne said, they will perform in that community, take part in a workshop and attend a cultural event.
In the past VYO has had up to 58 members, but those numbers have gone down dropped to about 35 since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
“It is our hope that by getting the word out to the community, and going back to those students who didn’t participate last year because of … COVID, we can get that number back up,” said Payne. “And maybe even grow!”
There are no strings available in schools in this area, Payne said, so this gives students the opportunity to play in an ensemble. Members must have at least one year of playing experience and take/ maintain private lessons.
Rehearsals are once a week and are held at Delta Family Center (old middle school band room), 401 E. 10th St. in Delta. The advanced students practice on Thursday evenings and after their rehearsal, the Valley Symphony Orchestra comes in. Some of those students then stay for that rehearsal as well. The beginning and intermediate groups rehearse on Saturday mornings in Delta.
There will be about seven or eight rehearsals before a performance and students are expected to rehearse on their own. Students will have about three weeks of rehearsals and then have a week off, Payne said, adding that week off is purposely placed at that time so students will rehearse on their own. When they come back, they should be more prepared than they were before.
VYO has an educational component to it, Payne said. Within the concert and rehearsal experience, it’s more than just playing the instrument. Students learn how to carry themselves, how to handle a potentially stressful situation and how to work with others to accomplish a goal. Students also help each other.
“I think one of the unique characteristics of the organization … is that the older students, the students in the advanced group, are expected to spend time in rehearsals with the intermediate group and be mentors,” Payne said. “They’ve got this built-in mentorship program where the older students mentor the middle students and the intermediate students mentor the beginners by sitting with them in rehearsal and that helps make the younger students more confident in their playing because they are playing next to someone who has been where they are at.”
This also helps to motivate beginner/ younger students because they develop a friendship with the advanced/ older student. This is a valuable aspect to the symphony, she added.
Payne said she would encourage students to join. They are not required to participate in all three trimesters. Sometimes students will participate in one or two because they have other activities going on and that’s OK.
“If a student is already playing a string instrument, and wants an opportunity to play an ensemble, have them audition, join up this first trimester and see what the experience is and get to know the director because she is wonderful and the students adore her,” Payne said. “It’s meant to be a very positive experience and she has patience and grace. I’ve just really been impressed by her musicianship and her love for the kids.”
For more information, visit valleysymphony.net/vyo/registration-auditions or email manager.vyo@gmail.com.
Monica Garcia is the managing editor of the Delta County Independent.
