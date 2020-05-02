As businesses open, Public Health reminds employees of face mask requirement

As the economy reopens in phases after being heavily restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerned residents of Montrose County have reported seeing a lack of face masks in business settings.
Phase 2 of business reopening began on Friday, in which in-person retail and personal services can resume while following social distancing and health guidelines. One of the requirements, however, is that employees wear face coverings.
The official public health order states, “to protect against further spread of disease, Governor Polis has ordered that all workers in Critical Businesses and Critical Government Functions where workers interact in close proximity with other employees or with the public wear medical [only if working in the medical field] or non-medical cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth while working.”
The order also states that gloves are encouraged, and that in situations in which wearing a face covering would be detrimental to the individual’s health, that employee should perform work that does not involve coming into close proximity with other employees or members of the public.
“Sometimes folks are not clear that [face masks] are advisory for the general public, but for employees of the business, that’s mandatory,” said Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin.
According to the state, masks are strongly recommended for patrons, but businesses can put policies in place requiring that customers wear face coverings as well.
Austin emphasized that businesses should work internally to enforce the face mask order. While the public and Montrose County plan to hold businesses accountable, compliance of the order starts with businesses themselves.
“The easiest way is to make sure their employees know this is an order, and it is statewide,” Austin said. “It’s mandatory. It would be up to employers to notify and make sure their employees are aware of this.”
According to the public health order, “local authorities are encouraged to determine the best course of action to encourage maximum compliance. Failure to comply with this order could result in penalties including a fine of up to one thousand (1,000) dollars and imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year.”
The county is taking steps to enforce the order with more of an emphasis on information by visiting businesses to let them know of the situation, and providing masks for some businesses as well. The county also has resources available online with information about how businesses can operate within the guidelines.
“Our approach is educational, making sure that people have copies of the orders and if they have questions to help with that,” Austin said. “If we get calls on businesses that don’t seem to be complying, I’ve contacted a number of them, and some of our elected officials and business ambassadors have been visiting businesses and taking an educational approach.”
The State of Colorado’s statement for the public health order said that “data show that some people may spread COVID-19 when they do not have symptoms. People may spread the disease when speaking, coughing or sneezing -- especially in situations where a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained.”
Austin echoed the state’s perspective, saying that face coverings are primarily used to keep the wearer from potentially spreading the virus to coworkers or patrons. Because some people may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, wearing a face mask helps reduce the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 while at a business.
“The purpose of a face mask is to contain droplets coming from the person wearing the mask so those are not unintentionally spread or to another person standing close by… You can easily be exposed to people really anywhere,” Austin said. “It’s really to protect your neighbors. The mask, when you think about it, is an inexpensive way and an easy way to protect our neighbors and friends from inadvertently being exposed.”
Austin said that if a patron of a business notices a lack of compliance with the public health order, they can speak to the business to let them know or speak with Montrose County Public Health, who will reach out to the business and provide informational resources.
“We know that this is not always convenient, but all of us want this pandemic to be behind us sooner rather than later,” Austin said. “We want to take the necessary steps to reduce transmission of the virus.”
The public health order began on April 23 and will expire on May 17, but can be amended or extended as the pandemic develops.
The economy will continue to reopen on May 4, when Phase 3 begins and offices can resume operations at 50 percent in-person staff and while following guidelines. Resources for businesses and information on the county’s response to the pandemic can be found at montrosecountyjic.com.
