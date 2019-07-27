Gloria Liu was waiting for her fiancé to ride home from another one of his intense workouts on Saturday when she received a call from a phone number she didn’t recognize.
The voice on the other end of the phone was a police officer who wanted to know if she was familiar with 34-year-old Andrew Bernstein. In that instant, she knew.
“When your partner is a serious cyclist, it’s always kind of in the back of your head,” she said. “Are they going to come home safe?”
Bernstein was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon on Arapahoe Road near North 75th Street in Boulder County. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating, but they only have a piece of the vehicle that hit him and aren’t even sure of the car’s color.
Troopers think they are looking for a Dodge utility van from around 2000.
“Don’t really have any good information,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the State Patrol.
Bernstein is the latest in a long string of bicyclist vs. vehicle crashes in Colorado that come amid a perceived uptick in conflicts between the two. It makes sense: There are more cyclists hitting the roads and more cars driving along with them.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
