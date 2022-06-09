As construction costs soar, Boys & Girls Club weighs options for own home

Back in 2019, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club was closing in on a capital campaign goal that would help build a home of its own and serve more kids.
Now — after having scaled back plans during the pandemic — it’s grappling with the hard reality of rising construction costs for the planned 11,000 square-foot facility on Niagara Road. They haven’t just gone up. They’ve gone up a lot.
What was estimated in August 2021 to cost a shade over $4.75 million is now coming in at $6.02 million. Steel trellis features in the plans — which would be position the new building for future expansion — tripled from $50,000 to $151,000. Costs for a full gym shot up from $125,000 last August to a wallet-busting $532,000. Irrigation pipe estimates went up by $80,000.
The nonprofit also added in $180,000 for phase 2 site work. With the building and site cost estimate of $4.9 million (up from $4.4. million over a previous estimate), that pushes the project over the $6 million mark.
“There’s quite a large jump,” Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor said Wednesday, June 8. “We’re looking at how much money do we have, what can we afford in a loan. Knowing that, we don’t want to put the club in a bad situation the next 45 to 50 years.”
The nonprofit’s board is now considering whether to proceed with new construction, or if an existing building could be renovated appropriately to meet the youth-development organization’s needs.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. We’re doing due diligence and looking at some other properties. We should have some answers in the next couple weeks to see if there are other viable options in town,” Taylor said.
The Boys & Girls Club gives young people access to enrichment- and character-building programs in a safe, constructive environment. It operates out of rented space, which affects how many kids it can accept into its programs. The waiting list a few years back pushed plans to build the club its own facility, with a gym, kitchen, lounge area, arts and crafts room and other amenities.
The nonprofit’s funding moved at a steady clip in the beginning of its capital campaign and now totals $1.3 million from local donors, $1 million in grants, and USDA loan availability of $2.5 million. That’s still $1.22 million short of the new estimates for construction, plus the club is ballparking a $7 million tab by factoring in legal fees, reports and associated costs.
If the board proceeds with new construction and the USDA loan, the loan payments would be about $10,000 a month, Taylor said.
“So, do we spend $7 million on this or do we repurpose a building that would fit our needs? It may not be the building that we wanted to build, but does it help serve our kids?” he said.
A reasonably priced existing building with reasonable renovation costs would mean a smaller loan and more money left for scholarships to kids whose parents can’t afford Boys & Girls Club program fees.
“It’s (the new construction plan) a great building, but we would rather see more of the money going to helping kids,” Taylor said.
He reiterated the new building isn’t off the table; just that other options are being considered.
“We’re just trying to figure out, if it’s a renovation, do we need to bring in an architect or an engineer? Do we need a master plan in phases? There’s a lot of questions that we still have, as a board and organization, to decide, but I think we’re on the right track, making sure we’re doing what’s best for our youth and Montrose,” Taylor said.
Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club continues to serve kids and has somewhat trimmed its waiting list. As COVID-19 shifted some people to semi-permanent work from home employment, they cut back on using the club. Some clients aged out of the club, reaching adulthood.
But the club’s Olathe satellite location remains closed and program participation is picking up, with between 75 and 80 kids a day coming in, up from 35 — 40 during the school year.
“We’re pretty excited to see those numbers again. As we get more staff, we will increase the number of kids coming in,” Taylor said.
“We want the future of the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club to be bright. This includes a home where we are stable and can help those kids who need us most,” said Nadin Souders, board president, in a news release. “These are big decisions that are not taken lightly and we want to ensure we are making the best moves for the club now and in the future.”
The Boys & Girls Club accepts donations at any time. Taylor said if the board proceeds with the new facility, the club would likely launch more formal fundraisers once it breaks ground. He acknowledged the community wants to see something happen on the project.
“We need to see some movement on this project. Right now, we’re just trying to figure out, “What is the best option?’ We’re moving as quickly as we can to make this happen,” Taylor said.
Learn more about the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, ways to help and current project details at bcbgc.org. Reach Taylor at 970-249-5168.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.