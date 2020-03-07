As coronavirus spreads, Montrose County ramps up prep

With each passing day comes more news about a new strain of coronavirus, also known as COVID-2019. New information and analyses have helped public health officials identify ways to protect the public as the disease spreads worldwide.
Community leaders and health care organizations in Montrose met this past Thursday as they focus on increasing preparedness for any outcome.
“There were probably 50 different community members there, community leaders, health care organizations, EMS, law enforcement, all of those agencies,” Katie Yergensen, media relations manager for Montrose County Media Relations, said. “So trying to talk about plans and how we move forward as a community, identifying certain gaps, just trying to enhance our preparedness efforts.”
While officials in Montrose met, the first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus-19 were confirmed in Colorado this past Thursday. Those tests were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.
The first case is an out-of-state male visitor who recently traveled to Colorado from Italy and arrived in Summit County last Tuesday. The other case is an elderly woman in Douglas County. Both are isolated and quarantined.
COVID-19 has spread to more than 85 countries since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019. This rapid development led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare COVID-19 as a global health emergency on Jan. 30 and an epidemic, a regional outbreak of an illness that spreads unexpectedly, shortly after. WHO stopped short calling the spread of the disease a pandemic.
“It’s new so they’re doing investigations to find out what’s causing it, how it’s spreading,” Montrose County Public Health Communicable Disease Specialist Lisa Gallegos said. “So the more we learn, we’re just learning from CDC how it affects your respiratory system. It can cause coughs, fevers, abdominal cramping. Just your basic flu symptoms or any other virus so we don’t know a lot about it but we’re learning about it with CDC.”
In terms of the disease reaching Montrose County or the surrounding communities, Yergensen indicated communication and preparedness are the focus at the moment.
“I think at this point we’re still just trying to work with our partners, being Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and CDC. Trying to make sure we are as best prepared as a community as we can be,” she said.
“Hygienic, 20-second hand washing is by far and away your best defense.”
Gallegos doubled down on Yergensen’s point, stating self-care and being diligent on when to go out are proper ways to stay safe as the disease continues to spread.
“The best thing to do is to protect yourself by washing your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds,” Gallegos said.
“Cleaning off your surface tops with your household cleaning supplies. Staying away from people who are sick or if anyone in your family is sick stay home. Try to cut back on the social outings because you don’t want to be in areas where there’s a lot of people just to protect yourself and your family,” she added.
“The best thing is washing your hands, that’s the most important thing. And it’s just like any other virus. It spreads the same way, through a cough or a sneeze … that’s why it’s so important to make sure you're protecting yourself the best way you can. That’s the only thing right now that we can do.”
Congressman Scott Tipton of Colorado’s 3rd District remains confident in the preparedness of the communities and emphasized communication in a letter he sent to news outlets.
“This week, my staff and I reached out to dozens of health centers and hospitals around the district. I am pleased to inform you that the overall sentiment is that our communities are feeling confident about their readiness. There are lingering concerns about medical supplies, testing resources and staff shortages that could pose challenges should the outbreak reach Colorado and I have raised those concerns to both Gov. Jared Polis and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Robert Redfield MD,” Tipton’s statement read.
“Coordination and communication at all levels is critically important, as is ensuring that rural and smaller healthcare systems receive the resources they need to prevent, detect, and treat any potential outbreak of Coronavirus as well as to educate the public and dispel misinformation should it arise.”
According to Yergensen, when speaking with private and local providers, she’s found many individuals have canceled doctor's appointments out of fear.
“We certainly understand that,” Yergensen said. “However, that’s actually not advised. We want people to stay healthy and the best way for them to be healthy is to get the care they need for any conditions that they may have and regular doctor visits are an incredibly important part of that.”
Other news outlets, such as KOAA 5 in Colorado Springs, released videos of concerned citizens stocking up on cleaning supplies and other home materials. Some stores have set limits on certain products.
The growing cases have spread fear throughout the communities due to the unknown, but it’s important to understand the facts and make sure practices of self-care are done daily, the county says.
With more than 100,000 cases globally, more than 55,000 patients have recovered. More than 3,000 have died.
But being prepared and staying aware will help as the weeks pass and, potentially, more cases arise. For now, practicing hygienic guidelines and staying informed are strong ways to stay safe.
Staying loose and keeping it light helps, too.
“I saw (an article) on a cruise line that was about that song ‘Touching You’, and CDC was like, ‘no, don’t do that’. So they’re just kind of trying to put a little bit of humor into it so people can try to relax because you can’t stop living your life,” Gallegos said. “You still have to continue to live your life but the best thing to do is protect yourself.”
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.who.int. If there are questions or concerns, calls can be made to the state hotline at 1-877-462-2911, where officials on the other line take calls seven days a week.
Josue Perez is an intern for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.