As growing use strains Blue Lakes, Forest Service launches study

Outdoor recreation, already on the rise over the past years, kicked up several notches when COVID-19 restrictions closed off other entertainment and recreation options.
Now add to that the popularity of alpine splendor, and it’s understandable that the U.S. Forest Service is looking for hard data about the uses of and visitor experience at the Blue Lakes area, where a spike in visits is increasing management pressures.
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District is reaching out for public input in the form of a use study it is conducting with Western Colorado University’s Center for Public Lands.
An informational webinar has been slated for July 22 and a public engagement meeting, also being held virtually, is Aug. 3.
The Ouray Ranger District manages the Blue Lakes area in the 16,587-acre Mt. Sneffels Wilderness Area.
“It’s become quite a popular area,” said Ouray District Ranger Julie Jackson, on Thursday. “It’s not uncommon to see anywhere from 50 to 100 vehicles at the trailhead in one day.”
GMUG officials report management challenges, as well as safety issues, related to illegal parking, campsites users create, environmental degradation, and frustration.
“Obviously with COVID last year, we saw a huge increase in visitation across the district,” Jackson said. In campgrounds, use increased by as much as 200%.
“There were a lot of people out and we’re still seeing that. I think use has steadily increased over the last 10 years, from the observations of what we’ve been able to gather,” she added.
“It’s definitely a huge jump in visitation last year.”
The Blue Lakes public feedback project aims to gather the information needed for future management decisions, including the number of visitors and what they use the area for, water quality and other impact on resources.
Through the July 22 webinar (5:30 — 7:30 p.m.), the GMUG officials will introduce the planning area, agency objectives and other information to kick off the public feedback process, prior to initiating the National Environmental Policy Act process. Join the webinar at https://western.zoom.us/j/99802661036 .
According to provided information, the Forest Service will conduct an environmental analysis for the Blue Lakes planning area that assesses trails, facilities, parking, signs and other management details. The NEPA process is required when federal agencies undertake action on public lands. Information from the use study will help the Forest Service develop a “proposed action” under NEPA.
After this has been developed, scoping will occur and with that, more opportunities for input. The analyses for an environmental impact statement follow.
The Aug. 3 engagement meeting is from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.; register by Aug. 1 at centerforpubliclands.org/blue-lakes to receive the Zoom access link for the meeting.
The Forest Service also has an online commenting platform, open July 15 — Oct. 15. Visit the website above and scroll down to “Online Blue Lakes Visitor Use Commenting Platform.”
“We’re trying to gather as much information as we can and going forward from there,” Jackson said.
In addition to the online commenting platform, people can mail comments to: Ouray Ranger District Attn: Julie Jackson, 2505 South Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401. People can also email comments to julie.jackson@usda.gov
Information will be available at the following locations:
• Ouray Ranger District (Montrose Public Lands Center), 2505 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose;
• At both Blue Lakes trailheads;
• Ouray, Ridgway and Montrose Visitor Centers;
• Blue Lakes visitor use study website: https://www.centerforpubliclands.org/blue-lakes
For additional information, contact Jackson at 970- 240-5429, or julie.jackson@usda.gov.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
