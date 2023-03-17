As opioids overdose deaths keep rising, report urges lawmakers to develop new approaches

A wall at Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver, pictured Aug. 31, 2021, bears framed photos of people lost to drug overdose. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers should view America’s staggering opioid crisis, including the rise of illicit fentanyl, through an “ecosystems” approach, argues a massive RAND Corporation report published Thursday.

That means they should examine the gaps and interconnections among emergency response, data collection, education, treatment, housing and law enforcement, the report advises.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?