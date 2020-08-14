Colorado’s drop-box system for ballots is safe, as is the state’s mail-in voting system as a whole, elections officials said, amid national debate spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and presidential commentary.
“Colorado’s election model is the nation’s gold standard and we use both mail ballots and ballot drop boxes,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said, in a statement put out by her office in defense of ballot drop boxes.
Colorado has conducted elections by mail for years, with few instances of fraud. Electors can mail in their ballots, but can also hand-deliver them to their voter service center (in Montrose County, the clerk’s office in the historic county courthouse), or drop them in secured, video-monitored boxes.
“Mail ballot drop boxes are safe, secure and add great access to voting,” said Griswold.
“In fact, about 75% of mail ballot voters return their ballots to a drop box. Our use of drop boxes is even more crucial as the U.S. Postal Service is under attack.”
President Donald Trump has in recent weeks decried mail-ballots as fraudulent, and has resisted additional funding for the USPS.
In states with mail-in voting, the fraud rate for 2016 and 2018 was about 0.0025%, according to a study by the Washington Post and Electronic Registration Information Center. That study, as described in the Post, looked at cases that had been referred to law enforcement in five elections held in Colorado, Oregon and Washington.
Trump also opposed giving the USPS $25 billion in emergency funding, as part of pandemic-related stimulus negotiations. The figure includes about $3.5 billion in funding for election resources.
“They want $3.5 billion for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want $3.5 billion for the mail in votes. Universal mail-in ballots,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. … But if they don’t get those two items, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.
“Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
Griswold Thursday said Trump’s comments meant he wanted to withhold USPS funding to prevent mail voting.
“This is voter suppression. It’s voter suppression to undermine the safest method to vote during a pandemic, and force Americans to risk their lives to vote,” she said.
The president later on Thursday indicated he could sign a bill that includes Post Office funding, telling reporters in a clip shared by CBS News, “No, not at all,” when asked if he was intending to veto any legislation that includes post office funding. He said he wants the post office to run properly, but that it would need “a lot more money if they’re going to be taking tens of millions of ballots that just come out of the sky from nowhere.”
Voting by mail is part of the national conversation this election year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recommended health practices of not bringing large numbers of people together at one location, such as a polling place, where infected persons can spread the virus.
Montrose County has not seen any issues with its ballot drop boxes, Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
A secure drop box is located outside of the historic courthouse, and there is another such drop box in Nucla.
A third box is located inside Olathe Town Hall, and available only during business hours during election time. Its location puts it under the constant monitoring of town staff.
The drop boxes in Montrose and Nucla are made of durable metal and bolted into concrete to prevent someone from physically making off with them. They are under 24/7 video surveillance.
The county hasn’t had an issue with anyone tampering with a ballot drop box, Guynes said.
“If we did, we would go back on video surveillance and get the police involved,” she said.
Colorado’s system allows agencies with access to residents’ information, such as addresses and births and deaths, to communicate with Griswold’s office, cutting back on the risk of mailing ballots to the wrong location, or to someone who has died.
“As far as Colorado, we have a great system. We have a great database, where the Secretary of State communicates (with other state agencies) so we know the constant updates with drivers’ licenses and death certificates. Having a good, updated database is vital,” Guynes said.
“And then the signature verification — we have bipartisan judges that compare the signature on the (ballot) envelope with the signatures we have on file,” she added.
Colorado voters sign the barcoded envelope containing their ballots. The ballot itself remains in a secrecy sleeve until it is scanned; by that time, it has been separated from the envelope containing the voter’s name.
If there is a signature discrepancy, the clerk’s office notifies the voter, giving him or her an opportunity to verify the signature or correct a deficiency.
“That’s the two, bottom-line, key things you have to have,” Guynes said, meaning the database and signature verification process.
An additional safeguard is using bipartisan teams of election judges to pick up ballots deposited in drop boxes.
“But the database and signature verification are the main keys to the success of Colorado’s mail-ballot system,” Guynes said.
No system is without flaws. During the 2018 election, Mesa County failed to pick up more than 500 ballots in one of the drop boxes there. Although those ballots were not enough to shift the election results, the oversight did mean people’s votes were not counted when they should have been.
“That is a matter of not following through with your process or not making sure you have dedicated election judges who pick up every hour on Election Day,” Guynes said.
Election judges are also to sign off on their ballot pick-ups and clerks ensure their teams are doing what they are supposed to. Guynes said her understanding is the Mesa County clerk — who faced a failed recall attempt — did have those procedures in place, so it is vital to stay focused.
Guynes said she is no more concerned this year than at any other time about a possible post office slowdown.
“We push our drop boxes, because we know there is no time issue with the boxes,” she said.
Mail sent from Montrose goes to Grand Junction for processing and then comes back down.
“There are time delays. With the post office right across the street from us, we push using our ballot box. We strongly recommend that. It saves you a stamp; you may as well save a step. There is no third-party time delay,” Guynes said.
Voted ballots must be in the possession of a county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
The Montrose County clerk’s office has reciprocal agreements with Mesa County, by which Mesa County election judges will pick up Montrose County ballots that are at the mail processing facility in Grand Junction on election night.
Such reciprocation is common among counties, Guynes said: The clerk with the ballot will receive it and scan the barcode so that it is in the system in time, then send it to the proper jurisdiction for counting.
During the last election, Mesa County collected 33 ballots bound for the Montrose County clerk’s office. “That’s 33 votes that did count,” Guynes said.
“The most absolute is to put them in our drop box. They will be in our possession by 7 p.m.”
The state is expected to have between 330 to 350 ballot drop boxes available statewide this coming election.
Griswold’s office announced counties can apply for funding now available for up to 100 additional drop boxes in the state.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting the week of Oct. 12.
In Montrose, these can be dropped in the secure box outside of the historic courthouse, 320 S. First St., taken inside, or mailed. If mailing, be sure to send ballots in plenty of time to be received by the 7 p.m. Nov. 3 deadline.
Again, electors can also cast a ballot in person, using the voting machines inside the vestibule of the clerk’s offices. Sanitation and social distancing measures will be in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
